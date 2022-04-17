ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Asm. Suzette Valladares on crime in California

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – California Assembly member Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, joined Inside California co-host Frank Buckley to discuss crime in California and the request by Republicans in the state legislature for the state to end an early release program for certain inmates.

