Daily Archives: April 17, 2022

By Howard Tayler
Writing Excuses
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour Hosts: Dan Wells, Mary Robinette Kowal, Peng Shepherd, and Howard Tayler. Thus far we’ve attempted to organize our discussion of sub-, micro-, and other alternative structures with specific categories, but this domain is a...

writingexcuses.com

BGR.com

One of the biggest Netflix series of all time returns this weekend

Ahead of the season two debut of one of the biggest Netflix shows of all time this Friday, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes wants fans to know that a lot has changed this time around. From the arrival of new characters and courtships to fresh gossip from Lady Whistledown for the series’ “readers” who hang on to her every word.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 16 new channels for free in April

Roku is more than just a platform for popular streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. The company also launched a live TV service of its own called The Roku Channel. Unlike YouTube TV or Sling, The Roku Channel is free. And in addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also has tons of linear channels, and more are coming in April.
TV & VIDEOS
GAMINGbible

Netflix Just Added A Feature Users Have Been Waiting Years For

Netflix has just added a shiny new feature that, according to the streaming giant, customers have been asking for for a while now. As first spotted by Protocol, Netflix users can now rate movies and shows with a new "two-thumbs-up" feature. This is the biggest change in the service's approach to user ratings since 2017, when a thumbs up/thumbs down system replaced the five-star rating. We're really out here living through history.
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Mary Robinette Kowal
ComicBook

Netflix Subscribers Devastated Over Streamer's Latest Cancellation

Netflix has built quite a reputation for cancelling popular shows after just one or two seasons. On Thursday, the streamer's ax came down once again. Archive 81, the mystery/horror series starring Mamoudou Athie, was cancelled by Netflix after a single season. The series delivered some pretty big numbers early on, with Netflix reporting more than 70 million hours streamed in its second week, but the viewership apparently wasn't enough to save it.
TV & VIDEOS
PC Gamer

The New York Times has put the kibosh on another Wordle Archive

Wordle Archive, the popular repository for retired Wordle puzzles, has been shut down after a request from The New York Times. Created in January by computational biologist Devang Thakkar, Wordle Archive enabled errant players of the daily word game to complete previous puzzles they had either missed or failed. The Archive proved hugely popular, receiving 100,000 visitors a day within a couple of weeks of launch.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Stream 55,000 real-life TV episodes with Discovery+; plans start at just $4.99/month

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — With so many streaming services on the market, which do you choose? If you're looking for a wide variety of original programming, network TV, and investigative documentaries, look no further than Discovery+.
TV & VIDEOS
#Daily Archives
TechCrunch

Netflix to launch an ‘Exploding Kittens’ mobile game tied to an new animated TV series

Although Netflix today offers multiple “Stranger Things” mobile games for members that are tied to its original series, it clarifies these games were adapted from the TV series — they were not games that were adapted into a TV series, as Exploding Kittens will be. The service also launched a “Trivia Quest” interactive show (which is more like a streaming game for TV viewers), but Netflix doesn’t publish the Trivia Crack mobile game that the show is based on — that’s still published by Etermax.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Overtakes Season 1 in Netflix’s All-Time TV Rankings

Click here to read the full article. All hail the viscount. The second season of “Bridgerton” has knocked the show’s first season out of the No. 1 slot on Netflix’s rankings of its most popular English-language TV series of all time. On Tuesday, Netflix revealed via its weekly Top 10 that, as of April 17 “Bridgerton” Season 2 had reached 627.11 million hours viewed since its March 25 launch. “After four weeks atop the English TV list, Lady Whistledown is most pleased to reveal that ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 has ascended to the #1 spot on the Most Popular list with 627.11M hours...
TV SERIES
NBC News

TODAY IS #1 IN KEY DEMO

NEW YORK – April 19, 2022 – NBC News’ TODAY was the number-one morning show last week, topping ABC’s “Good Morning America” in the key demo A25-54. The win marks 338 out of the last 346 weeks in first place. At this point in...
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NME

All games should have a Netflix-style duration listing

Like most people reading this, my gaming backlog list is beginning to resemble the printed receipt from a two-week supermarket shop for a family of eight. There are simply too many good games, and realistically, I’m never going to play them all. Given there are only so many hours...
VIDEO GAMES
CNBC

Netflix is exploring lower-priced, ad-supported plans after years of resisting

After years of resisting advertisements on its streaming service, Netflix is now "quite open" to offering lower priced tiers with ads, co-CEO Reed Hastings said Tuesday. Hastings has long been opposed to adding commercials or other promotions to the platform but said during the company's pre-recorded earnings conference call that it "makes a lot of sense" to offer customers a cheaper option.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘Children Ruin Everything’: Canadian Comedy Series to Debut on Roku Channel

The Roku Channel is bringing the hit Canadian comedy series Children Ruin Everything to the U.S. on Friday, May 13, and has already renewed the show for a double-length second season. Created by Emmy-winning writer and producer Kurt Smeaton (Schitt’s Creek), Children Ruin Everything centers on Astrid (Meaghan Rath) and...
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Your Netflix password sharing days may be soon be over

If you're using someone else's Netflix account, this news is for you: Netflix wants to monetize sharing, and it wants to do it soon. In a letter to shareholders as part of Q1 revenue results, Netflix for the first time put a figure on the total number of households using another household's account, saying, in essence, that 100 million-plus households are currently binging Bridgerton using someone else's credentials and not paying Netflix for the service.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Week

Netflix loses 200,000 subscribers for 1st loss in over a decade

Netflix's year is off to a rough start. The streaming company on Tuesday said it lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, a big miss after it projected it would gain 2.5 million subscribers. This was the first time Netflix has lost subscribers in more than a decade, according to CNBC. The streamer's big releases during this period included the second season of Bridgerton.
TV & VIDEOS
The Verge

The writing may be on the wall for sharing Netflix accounts

Netflix announced in March that it plans to crack down on password sharing, and in its first quarter earnings letter to shareholders (pdf), it gave a big clue as to why. First, it’s increasingly clear that the pace of growth into our underlying addressable market (broadband homes) is partly dependent on factors we don’t directly control, like the uptake of connected TVs (since the majority of our viewing is on TVs), the adoption of on-demand entertainment, and data costs. We believe these factors will keep improving over time, so that all broadband households will be potential Netflix customers. Second, in addition to our 222m paying households, we estimate that Netflix is being shared with over 100m additional households, including over 30m in the UCAN region. Account sharing as a percentage of our paying membership hasn’t changed much over the years, but, coupled with the first factor, means it’s harder to grow membership in many markets - an issue that was obscured by our COVID growth.
TV & VIDEOS
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Weekend (April 15-17)

It’s Week 3 of April. Let’s take a look at all of the shows that are new to Netflix this Weekend of April 15-17. The usual disclaimer: Netflix may still shadow drop a show we don’t know about this weekend, so please be easy on us in case that happens. All of the information we’re sharing with you is still accurate as of April 15, 3 AM Eastern.
TV SERIES

