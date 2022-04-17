ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc27 News

US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hk1r4_0fC4XGHI00

HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say they are investigating shooting at a club in Hampton County early Sunday that left at least nine people injured. It was the third mass shooting in the U.S. over the Easter holiday weekend.

The three shootings in South Carolina and Pittsburgh left two minors dead and at least 31 people injured.

‘Armed and dangerous’ felons escape Virginia mental institution

South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating, said in an email there were no reported fatalities in the early shooting at the Cara’s Lounge in Hampton County. No information was immediately available on the severity of the injuries. Hampton County is roughly 80 miles (about 129 kilometers) west of Charleston. A phone call to the nightclub was not answered.

In Pittsburgh, meanwhile , two minors were killed and at least eight people were injured during a shooting at a house party. The shooting, which followed an altercation, happened around 12:30 a.m. during a party at a short-term rental property where hundreds of people had gathered — the “vast majority” of them underage, Chief Scott Schubert of the Pittsburgh police department told reporters.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

The shootings on Sunday come just a day after gunfire erupted at a busy mall in the South Carolina state capital of Columbia, about 90 miles north of where Sunday’s nightclub shooting took place. Nine people were shot and five people were injured while trying to flee the scene at Columbiana Centre, Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said Saturday. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 73.

The Columbia Police Department announced the arrest of 22-year-old Jewayne M. Price, who was one of three people initially detained by law enforcement as a person of interest in the mall shooting. Price was scheduled to have a bond hearing at 2 p.m. Sunday on charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol. It is not immediately known if Price has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Florida woman bisected after being hit by car, hit again by pickup

Police said the 73-year-old victim continues to receive medical treatment, but the other victims have been released from local hospitals or will be released shortly.

“We don’t believe this was random,” Holbrook said. “We believe they knew each other and something led to the gunfire.”

Abbott sparks fresh White House speculation with border moves

The three Easter weekend mass shootings are in addition to other shootings in recent days. Last week, a gunman opened fire in a New York subway car, injuring 10 people. A suspect was arrested the next day. Earlier this month, police said six people were killed and 12 others wounded in Sacramento, California, during a gunfight between rival gangs as bars closed in a busy area near the Downtown Commons shopping mall and the state Capitol.

One week ago, a shooting inside a crowded nightclub in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, left a man and a woman dead and 10 people wounded early Sunday, authorities said. And last month, 10 people were shot at a spring break party in Dallas and several others were injured as they tried to escape the gunfire, police said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Deadly shootings in York spark call for new approach

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A week of deadly violence in York left three people dead and one more injured after two separate shootings. Police commissioner Michael Muldrow said he has known some of the victims for years. He said it is time to try something new to tackle the rising violence. “My heart’s broken today […]
YORK, PA
WBRE

Five charged in connection to Scranton shooting

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have arrested five men including three juveniles, whom they say are connected to a shooting that occurred at a Scranton basketball court. According to the Scranton Police Department, in March, officers responded to the Weston Field Basketball Courts for the report of shots fired. At the scene, officers say […]
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Easter Weekend#Mass Shootings#South Carolina#Public Safety#Armed
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Cows trample woman in Pennsylvania

(WTRF) According to KDKA, a woman has been injured after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman reportedly had to be flown to a hospital. The news stations said the incident happened near the city building on Route 18 in Raccoon Township. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Dirt Biker, 20, ID'd After Deadly Crash In Central PA: Coroner

A man who died after slamming into a pickup truck during a police chase in central Pennsylvania has been identified by the coroner. Jonathan Luis Amézquita-Vazquez, 20, of Harrisburg, died at the intersection of Lower Allen Drive and Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 6, according to the Cumberland County coroner's office.
HARRISBURG, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man and woman facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty on farm; Animals standing in two feet of poop

(WTRF) A man and woman in Pennsylvania are facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty and neglect for animals found on a farm. Kelly Gebhardt and  Donald Podczerwinski of Allegheny County, are facing the charges after a humane animal rescue of Pittsburgh officer noticed from a distance that horses on the farm seemed malnourished and could see the […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Voice

Passenger Killed In US 30 Crash In Central PA: State Police

A passenger died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on US 30 in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, according to the state police. Devon Mansberger, 31, of York Haven, died at the scene of the crash just west of Granite Station Road at 4:15 p.m. Apr. 5, Pennsylvania state police report citing the Adams County coroner's office.
YORK HAVEN, PA
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Mayor Ed Gainey Says ‘No More And Never Again’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A mass shooting in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood has community leaders speaking up about violence. Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey sent a statement out about gun violence in the North Side. You can read his full comments below: “First and foremost, our hearts and our prayers go out to the victims’ families, their loved ones, and our entire city today. Thank you to our first responders, our public safety officials, and to all the hospital and EMS workers providing care to the victims. We are using all available resources to find those responsible for this incident. Thank you...
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy