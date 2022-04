Eighty-nine-year-old Mildred Duke, a widow who grew up in Gallion, Alabama, has lived most of her life in one place, the house she’s called home since she was married in 1951. Several weeks ago, she was mowing grass in her front yard when men in yellow vests drove up in a truck. They traipsed across her property with a tripod in hand, surveying and hammering stakes into the ground and the surrounding fields. They even drilled in her neighbor’s pasture.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO