Schererville, IN

Woman leads high-speed pursuit following theft from Schererville Lowe's, police say

By Annie Mattea annie.mattea@nwi.com, 219-853-2584
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCHERERVILLE — A woman led Region police officers in a pursuit after stealing several flowers and plants from Lowe's Home Improvement store around Midnight on Sunday....

