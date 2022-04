Before traveling the world and experiencing different cultures and foods, I never thought in a million years I would salivate over frog legs. As a child, my father would take me to Canal Street in New York City, which was also part of Chinatown. In Chinatown the Chinese would skin the frogs right on the sidewalk before cooking them and I would watch the frogs shake as they were dying. It was pretty sick if you ask me, but my father was weirdly into it. They would deep-fry the frog and hang them in the window for customers to buy. My father would break the frogs apart and force me to try one of the legs. At 10 years old, I definitely wasn’t into it.

