At this point in the NFL draft process, we have pretty much heard all of the criticism that we are going to hear about Oregon Ducks superstar Kayvon Thibodeaux. As a player who was initially believed to be one of the first picks off of the board in April, the past few months have seen Thibodeaux’s stock drop quite a bit, with many citing his “lack of work ethic” or “love for football” as reasons to ignore the undisputed talent or impressive tape. Despite the generational talent qualities that Thibodeaux possesses, the narrative that he may not be 100% bought-in on...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO