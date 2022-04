PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’re going to finish the week with our first run into the 90s for 2022. While it’s not one of those “big” temperature markers, like the first 100, it’s still notable. Since records have been kept in Phoenix, the average day we get to 90 for the first time is April 3rd, and for the last 30 years, it’s been March 30th. So we’re going to be early on both accounts, but not near the earliest on record. That was February 17th of 2016, just six years ago.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 27 DAYS AGO