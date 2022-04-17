ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

8 Sneaker Releases Happening This Week

Hypebae
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom classic kicks to build out your rotation to hyped models to stunt in all summer, this week’s sneaker releases offer something for every style. YEEZY fans, take note — the Foam Runner returns in “Sulfur” and “Stone Sage” while the 700 MNVN drops in a lavender “Geode”...

Related
sneakernews.com

Another Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black + Red” Appears

If you refer to the original Air Jordan 1 covered in “Black/University Red/White” as “Bred” 1s, you may be dating yourself, as the four-letter amalgamation only became widely acceptable once Michael Jordan’s earliest signature sneakers started getting retroed. As suggested by an upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black + Red,” NIKE, Inc. is buying into the color combination’s moniker.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Goes Kermit Green

The Nike Air Force 1 Low‘s 40th anniversary hasn’t been officially unveiled by the brand, but dozens of pairs have been previewed via various methods, suggesting the occasion will be one for the history books. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s decades-old design emerged in a two-tone arrangement that harkens back...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka Appears In A Striking MCA Chicago Colorway

An emphasis on edge and disruption has run rampant across Nike Sportswear’s footwear for women, and it’s been particularly evident in the classics like the Air Force 1 and Dunk. Some like it, and some don’t, but it’s that polarizing response that Nike is specifically looking for as it continues to form the foundation for the modern day sneakerhead. Few receive that mixed-bag response like the Air Force 1 Fontanka, and it arrives mimicking one of the most memorable sneaker releases of the last few years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sneaker#Nike Dunk#Yeezy Boost#Nike Air Max#Yeezy#Mnvn#Air Max Bw#Next Nature#Yeezy Supply#Snkrs Yeezy Foam Runner
sneakernews.com

Nike Air Max 95 OG “Burgundy” Is Releasing Soon

Although the original Air Max 95 “Neon” officially returned in late December 2020, Nike has gate-kept the original grey-schemed originals in the vaults. We’re still lacking a number of OG re-issues, but hopefully this new is indication that our favorite originals from 1995 are making a return.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

A Release Date for the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Surfaces

Following early looks and rumors, we now have a release date for the Off-White™ x. Expected to release in both “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black,” the takes on the classic lifestyle silhouette are set to continue the late Virgil Abloh‘s partnership with Nike/Jordan Brand. The shoe...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Next Jordan Brand Air Max Shoe, The Air 200E, Is Revealed

Nike’s revolutionary Air technology has been part of the Jordan Brand line of footwear since #23’s debut in the NBA. Beginning with the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Jordan 3, the Oregon-based company’s game-changing Air Max cushioning solution has delivered a peek behind the midsole, exposing Air technology to the world. Over the last few decades, Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has blended basketball heritage and running-informed cues for models that promise comfort and style.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 8 “Taxi” Releasing In June

Jordan Brand wrapped up a complete Summer 2022 release preview in the latest installment of SNKRS Live, and while nearly all of the goods were already known to us, there was one never-before-seen release that was revealed for the first time. That would be the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 8 Retro in adult sizes, the first such drop since December 2020.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

A Velvet Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy” For Women Is Releasing On Black Friday

While we’ve grown accustomed to Air Jordan 11 releases in December, Jordan Brand has been building up a new tradition over the years with a women’s exclusive Air Jordan 11 in November. In previous years, we’ve received the famed 1996 silhouette in a variety of explorative new materials and colors like a glittery silver, a weathered olive green, and another covered in wild animal patterns, and in 2022, the Jumpman skews back to the luxurious side of things with a velvet upper.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Clean Nike Air Max 95 Features Multiple Colorful Swooshes

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t the focal point of this year’s Air Max Day, but it has helped build buzz around the fictional holiday via a handful of new, compelling colorways. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a predominantly white ensemble complete with neon hits. Reminiscent of the model’s original colorway, neon green flair animates the lace loops, though in a much bolder fashion on the upcoming pair. Furthermore, miniature swoosh logos on the lateral heel indulge in a mix of neon and muted tones, as well as a stacked arrangement. Possibly part of a larger Nike Sportswear collection, the Air Max 95‘s non-standard makeover also drops underfoot, as visible Air units don disparate colors between forefoot and heel chambers. Surrounding foam material throughout the midsole deviate from the entire color palette to introduce a navy tone into the mix.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Jewel Swooshes Make A Cameo Along This Black, Grey, And Orange Nike Air Max 95

Despite coming off a milestone year, the Nike Air Max 95 has maintained its momentum throughout the early months of 2022. And with its next appearance, which builds off an already extensive range of neutral colorways, the silhouette is incorporating the beloved jewel Swoosh. Here, said emblem replaces the Air...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Acid Wash Denim Is Also Outfitting The Nike Air Max 97

In the span of the past few months, acid wash denim has become of immense interest for Nike, as they’ve applied the fabric to everything from the Blazer Mid to the Air Jordan 1 Low. And now, the Air Max 97, too, will join in on the fun, pairing the treated material with hits of red and white.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” Expected To Release In November

Red tones seem to work especially well on the Air Jordan 9. Ironically, the IX is the only Air Jordan from the Tinker Hatfield era (with the exception of the Air Jordan 15) that Jordan never wore in a game as a member of the Chicago Bulls. Maybe that missing connection is what makes any red-dominant Air Jordan 9 that much more special, because this upcoming Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” is among the more anticipated drops of the Holiday season.
CHICAGO, IL
hypebeast.com

Closer Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Military Black"

Jordan Brand has got some serious heat in the cannon ready to be fired out throughout the Spring and Summer seasons, and one colorway that has got sneakerheads ready to splurge on is the Air Jordan 4 “Military Black.” Mock-ups of the shoes started to trickle out during Fall 2021, but now we’ve got a snapshot of what the shoes will look like.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 97 Delivers Another Bred Colorway

Thanks to Jordan Brand and the ever-beloved Air Jordan 1, “Bred” — Black + Red, for the uninitiated — has become synonymous with sneaker culture as a whole. And whenever a silhouette outside the core Jumpman line-up makes use of said color combination, it’s very obvious where its influences originate.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Heritage"

After receiving official imagery, we now get an on-foot look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Heritage.”. Set to arrive as part of Jordan Brand‘s Spring 2022 offering, the upcoming release is centered around a striking mix of “White/University Red/Black.”. Utilizing a familiar color blocking design...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

THE BACKBONE OF NIKE

The game’s best relied on Nike Air Max for four quarters of support. The evolution of Nike Basketball hinges on its innovation, and Air Max was a big leap forward for the brand – a leap that may have separated itself from the pack. But the value of Air Max doesn’t restrict itself with performance. Nike first brought Air Max to its footwear with the Air Revolution and eventually the Air Jordan 3. Later, larger volume Air Max appeared in Charles Barkley’s most popular signature shoe – the Air Max CB ‘94, a shoe that recently returned to stores. The Air Max Penny, the debut model for Penny Hardaway, also boasted a big bubble at the heel, and for that it goes down in history as one of the best sneakers of the 1990s.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Black Patent Leather And Infrared Shine On The Jordan 6 Rings

The Jordan 6 Rings itself is an amalgam of the best of the best of Air Jordan, so why not take the same approach with the colorways and materials? This upcoming release does exactly that as it pulls in the iconic patent leather, made famous by the Air Jordan 11, and attaches it with Infrared 23, the bold and daring hue that was spotlighted by the Air Jordan 6.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The “We’ll Take It From Here” Collection To Include An Air Max 90

The Nike Air Max 90 is unquestionably one of the most beloved silhouettes currently offered by the Swoosh. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s design appeared in a spring-ready colorway as part of the “we’ll take it from here” collection. As with other Nike Sportswear propositions boasting the lineup’s...
APPAREL
Complex

Sneakers to Watch Out For in Canada: Union x Air Jordan 2, Puma x DC, and More | Northern Soles

Warmer weather is just around the corner, which means it’s time to put the winter boots away. In our latest episode of Northern Soles, Toronto Sneakerhead Andy Dang (@certified on Instagram) shares which hot upcoming sneaker drops to look out for. This episode covers the return of a classic and nostalgic sneaker, another colourway of the classic Air Jordan 1, and the most recent collaboration by Union Los Angeles and Jordan Brand. Watch the episode of Northern Soles below and keep scrolling to see Andy’s full list of impending hype.
APPAREL

