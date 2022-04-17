ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunday evening forecast | April 17, 2022

WBNS 10TV Columbus
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Evening: Chilly and partly...

News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
Bring Me The News

Weather with Sven: Snow today and Sunday; real spring soon?

A beautiful early March week ahead! Yes, I know it's mid-April. Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below normal through the middle of next week but then a big shift to warmer weather. But that won't happen before we get through snow showers today and again Sunday. Full details in the video, with the some key points below.
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

Warming trend, thunderstorms ahead

Warmer temperatures are on the way! A warming trend takes hold early this week with highs warming through the 70s and into the 80s by Wednesday. Dry weather should linger the next few days before a cold front and thunderstorms arrive on Thursday. Thursday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of thunderstorms, some which may be on the strong side.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Northwest forecast to see more snow, rainy weather

The major winter storm that brought almost 4 feet of snow and blizzard conditions to the northern Rockies and northern Plains is going to wind down Thursday, but there is more snow and rain moving into the Northwest over the next few days. Temperatures will still be well below normal...
ENVIRONMENT
News4Jax.com

Cloudy and damp now, clearing and cooler tonight

Happy Monday! Partly cloudy skies continue over the River City as we wait for a passing cold front. Clearing skies tonight with cooler overnight lows. Less than seasonal temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. Today: Partly cloudy with isolated showers/storms possible, 20-30 percent this evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s....
ENVIRONMENT
WHIO Dayton

Wintry mix possible Monday; Big warm-up by late week

MONDAY: Monday starts out winter-like. Rain will mix with and change over to snow Monday morning. Precipitation should transition back to all rain after lunchtime. Slushy accumulations of less than a half-inch are possible on elevated surfaces. Despite the cold start with temps near freezing, afternoon highs climb to the mid and upper 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/17 Easter morning forecast

After last night's showers moved through, we're waking up to MUCH colder air for your Sunday.Wind chills are in the 30s for many, although skies are bright. It'll be a brighter, breezy holiday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will only top out in the upper 40s and low 50s, about 15-20 degrees colder than yesterday!It'll be even chillier tonight with lows around 40 in the city and low to mid 30s for the 'burbs. A Freeze Watch has been issued for tonight into Monday morning for areas where the growing season has already begun (mainly south and east). Despite the cold, it will remain dry.Monday starts off cold, but bright. Clouds increase into the afternoon ahead of a coastal storm that will bring a soaking rain Monday night into Tuesday morning. The higher elevations of Sullivan/Ulster and into the Poconos/Catskills will likely see some accumulating snow. Stay tuned.We'll gradually climb to more seasonable temps in the 60s by midweek. Happy Easter to those who celebrate!
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern this week; storm threats mid-week

MONDAY: A quick hitting opportunity for showers and storms will shift across central and southwest Mississippi to kick off your new work and school week – this could cause issues for the morning commute. Severe weather isn’t anticipated with this; most of the rain and storms should exit by midday. Expect sun breaks between the clouds this afternoon amid balmy winds kicking up from the south – highs top out in the 80s. We’ll stay quiet overnight with partly clear skies. Lows will bottom out in the 60s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NECN

Breezy Monday Before Rain, Snow Moves in Midweek

A northwest air flow will provide us with breezy and dry conditions today with temperatures above average once again. The exception will be across the mountains of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, where we will see some snow showers from the upsloping winds. Winds will be a factor as they...
ENVIRONMENT

