Fresh off its 3-2 win in Washington, D.C., Austin FC will see a much closer foe this week. The team is preparing for an I-35 battle with its neighbors, San Antonio FC, in the U.S. Open Cup this Wednesday at San Antonio's Toyota Stadium.The Lamar Hunt Open Cup, which is the longest-running soccer tournament in the United States, is a single-elimination tournament that pits teams in both professional and amateur leagues against one another.It's the first tournament of its kind since 2019—and by the luck of the draw, Austin is facing its rival city in more ways than one...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO