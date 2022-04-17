Kyrie Irving flips off Celtics fans, catches fire in Game 1 loss

There’s no love lost between Boston Celtics fans and former Celtics star Kyrie Irving, but the constant jeering and heckling nearly backfired on fans inside TD Garden on Sunday afternoon.

Irving was visibly annoyed on the court, and flipped his middle fingers to fans on multiple occasions. Yet when the clock was running, Irving was unstoppable after making the gesture, and he single-handedly put the Nets in position to win in a huge fourth quarter.

Irving scored 18 of his 39 points in the fourth, draining clutch 3-pointer after clutch 3-pointer as the Nets erased an 11-point deficit to take the lead in the final minute. A Jayson Tatum spinning layup around Irving at the buzzer saved the Celtics, but NBA players around the league were buzzing over Irving’s takeover.