Mushroom Hunter Stumbles Upon Boy's Corpse on Easter Weekend: Police
Local law enforcement said Sunday they believe the child died sometime within the last...www.newsweek.com
Local law enforcement said Sunday they believe the child died sometime within the last...www.newsweek.com
Horrible. Hope the autopsy will tell more about what happened to this child. A very young child to not be reported missing locally, so perhaps the little boy was from a far different area then where he was found? It will take time, detectives, and forensics, to determine this little boy's story. Who, how, when, & where, are the questions to be answered
I hope they catch you did it and I hope they find the parents and make whoever did that accountable you do not dispose of a child in woods you don't suppose with child. God will take a child with God what's the child to go
Sad......Now the question...who's missing a small child?
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 19