Washington County, IN

Mushroom Hunter Stumbles Upon Boy's Corpse on Easter Weekend: Police

By Thomas Kika
 2 days ago
Local law enforcement said Sunday they believe the child died sometime within the last...

kaarenwills
1d ago

Horrible. Hope the autopsy will tell more about what happened to this child. A very young child to not be reported missing locally, so perhaps the little boy was from a far different area then where he was found? It will take time, detectives, and forensics, to determine this little boy's story. Who, how, when, & where, are the questions to be answered

Teena Hunt
1d ago

I hope they catch you did it and I hope they find the parents and make whoever did that accountable you do not dispose of a child in woods you don't suppose with child. God will take a child with God what's the child to go

Kelis Hogans-White
1d ago

Sad......Now the question...who's missing a small child?

