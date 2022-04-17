ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

'American Idol' Season 20: When Do the Live Shows Start?

By Samuel Spencer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The ABC show will soon announce its top 20, meaning that this year's "American Idol" live shows are just around the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q 96.1

Pregnant ‘American Idol’ Contestant Met Future Husband at ‘Idol’ Audition

American Idol is known for making fairy tale endings happen — just not usually when it comes to romance!. The March 20 episode of Idol showed contestant Haley Slaton auditioning for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan by singing both "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus and "One and Only" by Adele, earning her a ticket to Hollywood. When the episode was filmed in October 2021, she was five-and-a-half months pregnant with her first child.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

American Idol Contestant Delivers Cover of ‘The Dance’ That Would Make Garth Brooks Proud

On last night’s “American Idol” episode, one contestant paid tribute to Garth Brooks with a stunning rendition of his hit song, “The Dance.”. Twenty-four-year-old Daniel Marshall Griffith didn’t have a huge music career leading up to his “American Idol” audition. He confessed to judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan that he only started seriously singing “five or six” months ago. The Chesapeake, Virginia, native performed in about four or five gigs in that time, surprising the judges.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
99.5 WKDQ

Miranda Lambert Confirms What We All Suspected Was True

When Miranda Lambert posed for a photograph with the Judds at the 2022 CMT Awards, you may have appreciated how her handbag matched Naomi Judd's dress. A second photo reveals that her purse wasn't her only hot pink accessory. During the show, the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer was...
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

'Live' Fans Are Shocked Over Kelly Ripa's Dramatic Hair Transformation on Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest wore their Monday's best for the Live With Kelly and Ryan: After Oscar Show. On March 28, the ABC daytime TV talk show aired its annual special dedicated to the Academy Awards. In honor of this year's ceremony, Kelly wore a metallic lavender gown with puff sleeves and tiered frills. Ryan walked down their in-studio red carpet dressed in a velvet black and navy suit. The American Idol host completed his look with a black bowtie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Katy Perry
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette looks unrecognizable after wild hair transformation

Fans of NCIS will remember former chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, for her gothic style and jet-black hair. But three years after leaving the hit show, Pauley has distanced herself even further from her character by undergoing a dramatic hair transformation and ditching her trademark hue completely. The 52-year-old surprised her fans in November by unveiling her new "rainbow" do – and there was not a hint of black insight.
HAIR CARE
Us Weekly

American Idol’s Kenedi Anderson Teases Shady Song Amid Shocking Competition Exit: ‘Find Something Better’

Sharing her story? After Kenedi Anderson’s American Idol departure shocked devoted viewers and fans, she has seemingly lined up her next move. “Here is the chorus of a song I wrote not too long ago,” Anderson, 17, said in a since-deleted TikTok video earlier this week, per the Daily Mail, before she started belting out the original lyrics. “I […]
MUSIC
Parade

The Real Reason Kenedi Anderson Quit American Idol

For the past two weeks, suspiciously, American Idol has not released video of Platinum Ticket winner Kenedi Anderson’s performances from Hollywood Week—either her Duets or Showstopper performances—leading to suspicions that the 17-year-old from Crozet, Va., had quit the show. The Real Reason Why Kenedi Anderson Quit American...
CROZET, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Show#Live Performances#United States#American Idol#American Idol Season#Abc
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Duets With Her Mom Onstage in Las Vegas: ‘Life Sure Is Amazing’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Popculture

'Chicago Med' Star Just Left the Show

The Gaffney Chicago Medical Center is a doctor short. Kristen Hager has officially left Chicago Med after just a single season, Deadline confirmed Monday. Hager starred on the hit NBC medical drama as Dr. Stevie Hammer. After joining the hit series as a series regular for Season 7, Hager last...
TV & VIDEOS
womansday.com

Kelly Ripa Reveals the Real Reason Behind Her Recent Absence From 'Live'

Kelly Ripa returned to Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday after taking a break from the popular daytime TV talk show. However, many fans might not have noticed Kelly's absence after she prerecorded segments before she left. When the former actress returned to Live she revealed to fellow Live...
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
885K+
Followers
89K+
Post
804M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy