ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump's GOP Midterm Endorsements Won't Be 'Determinative': Chris Christie

By Xander Landen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The former governor said Sunday that if the GOP doesn't "nominate folks who can appeal to the general electorate then all this momentum will be...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 27

Bo Manley
2d ago

Run Forrest Run as far away from Trump as you can

Reply(2)
15
Related
The Atlantic

Trump Supporters Explain Why They Believe the Big Lie

Some 35 percent of Americans—including 68 percent of Republicans—believe the Big Lie, pushed relentlessly by former President Donald Trump and amplified by conservative media, that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. They think that Trump was the true victor and that he should still be in the White House today.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
North Carolina State
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
Chris Christie
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Pat Mccrory
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
David Perdue
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Secret plot: New Clarence Thomas scandal over wife's texts with Trump White House

Leaked text messages reveal Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, urged Trump's Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, to find ways to overturn the 2020 presidential election. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the legal significance of Thomas' texts, and the wider questions facing Justice Thomas.March 25, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Determinative#Gop#Pennsylvania Senate#Abc
MSNBC

Jail time? Contempt vote for Trump WH aide who admitted coup plot on live TV

Trump White House aide Peter Navarro faces a Congressional contempt vote for defying the January 6th committee. Navarro was subpoenaed after admitting his plan to overturn the 2020 election, along with Steve Bannon, in a newsworthy interview with MSNBC anchor Ari Melber. The new formal House “contempt report” cites Navarro’s statements and interview with Melber to make the case that he is illegally resisting a lawful subpoena, and has no valid legal privilege to do so. Bannon was previously held in contempt and then indicted for it by the DOJ. In this report, Melber outlines the legal developments regarding Navarro and other matters before the committee.March 29, 2022.
POTUS
TheWrap

Fox News’ John Roberts Crushes Sen. Rick Scott’s Attempt to Dismiss His Agenda as ‘Democrat Talking Points': It’s in Your Plan! (Video)

Fox News’ John Roberts stopped Sen. Rick Scott in his tracks Sunday when the Florida Republican tried to sidestep confronting questions about his controversial 11-step “Rescue America” plan by insisting the anchor was using “Democrat talking points.”. Roberts brought up Scott’s plan on “Fox News Sunday,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Manchin and Sinema join with Republicans to SINK Biden's nominee for head the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division David Weil following criticism over his Obama tenure

Joe Biden faced his first nomination defeat Wednesday evening when three moderate Democrats joined Republicans to tank Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division nominee David Weil. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, both from Arizona, blocked Weil's nomination from moving forward. This was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
885K+
Followers
89K+
Post
804M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy