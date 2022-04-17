Hailey Bieber’s Shocking Career Confession: ‘I Don’t Want To Feel Bad About Myself’

While Hailey Bieber , 25, has leant her modeling talents to several stunning campaigns and photoshoots this year, don’t expect to see her strutting down a runway anytime soon. In a new cover interview with Allure , Bieber discussed her notable break from runway modeling and explained why she prefers to spend time off the catwalk.

“I had a really bad experience with a casting director who was very important,” she said of one important past show she continues to reflect on. “He said something to my agent that just shook my confidence when it came to the runway. I don’t want to feel bad about myself in this space because I feel really good about the other work that I do. So why would I even put myself in a position to feel small?”

While Bieber has been a street style icon since her 2014 modeling debut and can often be found flaunting gorgeous shots on social media, she hasn’t graced an actual runway since December 2018, when she walked in Versace’s Pre-Fall 2019 presentation. With her five foot and seven inch stature, Bieber is shorter than other world-famous supermodels, who tend to range anywhere between 5 feet and nine inches (Bella Hadid) to well over 6 feet (Karlie Kloss).

As we all know Bieber to be a stellar print model (gracing covers of everything from Vogue to Harper’s Bazaar), it appears that she is focusing on her strengths in the profession rather than trying to fit the mold of a traditional runway star. Bieber has spoke of feeling proud of her height on runways in the past, but revealed in the interview that she is prioritizing her other career plans and ventures outside of modeling as of late.

This June, Bieber will release her official beauty brand, Rhode, which she has said will include products designed to help maintain the skin’s moisture barrier. (Expect a lot of exciting glow-inducing items!) In order to create her new line, the model told the publication that she met with other successful beauty founders like Hyram Yarbro, Charlotte Palermino, and Kim Kardashian and also took online dermatology classes. “I’ve given it to a lot of different makeup artists to try on their clients and I’ve gotten really good feedback on it,” she said of her products. We’re excited to check them out soon!

While Hailey Bieber , 25, has leant her modeling talents to several stunning campaigns and photoshoots this year, don’t expect to see her strutting down a runway anytime soon. In a new cover interview with Allure , Bieber discussed her notable break from runway modeling and explained why she prefers to spend time off the catwalk.

“I had a really bad experience with a casting director who was very important,” she said of one important past show she continues to reflect on. “He said something to my agent that just shook my confidence when it came to the runway. I don’t want to feel bad about myself in this space because I feel really good about the other work that I do. So why would I even put myself in a position to feel small?”

While Bieber has been a street style icon since her 2014 modeling debut and can often be found flaunting gorgeous shots on social media, she hasn’t graced an actual runway since December 2018, when she walked in Versace’s Pre-Fall 2019 presentation. With her five foot and seven inch stature, Bieber is shorter than other world-famous supermodels, who tend to range anywhere between 5 feet and nine inches (Bella Hadid) to well over 6 feet (Karlie Kloss).

As we all know Bieber to be a stellar print model (gracing covers of everything from Vogue to Harper’s Bazaar), it appears that she is focusing on her strengths in the profession rather than trying to fit the mold of a traditional runway star. Bieber has spoke of feeling proud of her height on runways in the past, but revealed in the interview that she is prioritizing her other career plans and ventures outside of modeling as of late.

This June, Bieber will release her official beauty brand, Rhode, which she has said will include products designed to help maintain the skin’s moisture barrier. (Expect a lot of exciting glow-inducing items!) In order to create her new line, the model told the publication that she met with other successful beauty founders like Hyram Yarbro, Charlotte Palermino, and Kim Kardashian and also took online dermatology classes. “I’ve given it to a lot of different makeup artists to try on their clients and I’ve gotten really good feedback on it,” she said of her products. We’re excited to check them out soon!