ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hailey Bieber’s Shocking Career Confession: ‘I Don’t Want To Feel Bad About Myself’

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bpIbr_0fC4Cw1D00

While Hailey Bieber , 25, has leant her modeling talents to several stunning campaigns and photoshoots this year, don’t expect to see her strutting down a runway anytime soon. In a new cover interview with Allure , Bieber discussed her notable break from runway modeling and explained why she prefers to spend time off the catwalk.

“I had a really bad experience with a casting director who was very important,” she said of one important past show she continues to reflect on. “He said something to my agent that just shook my confidence when it came to the runway. I don’t want to feel bad about myself in this space because I feel really good about the other work that I do. So why would I even put myself in a position to feel small?”

While Bieber has been a street style icon since her 2014 modeling debut and can often be found flaunting gorgeous shots on social media, she hasn’t graced an actual runway since December 2018, when she walked in Versace’s Pre-Fall 2019 presentation. With her five foot and seven inch stature, Bieber is shorter than other world-famous supermodels, who tend to range anywhere between 5 feet and nine inches (Bella Hadid) to well over 6 feet (Karlie Kloss).

As we all know Bieber to be a stellar print model (gracing covers of everything from Vogue to Harper’s Bazaar), it appears that she is focusing on her strengths in the profession rather than trying to fit the mold of a traditional runway star. Bieber has spoke of feeling proud of her height on runways in the past, but revealed in the interview that she is prioritizing her other career plans and ventures outside of modeling as of late.

This June, Bieber will release her official beauty brand, Rhode, which she has said will include products designed to help maintain the skin’s moisture barrier. (Expect a lot of exciting glow-inducing items!) In order to create her new line, the model told the publication that she met with other successful beauty founders like Hyram Yarbro, Charlotte Palermino, and Kim Kardashian and also took online dermatology classes. “I’ve given it to a lot of different makeup artists to try on their clients and I’ve gotten really good feedback on it,” she said of her products. We’re excited to check them out soon!

While Hailey Bieber , 25, has leant her modeling talents to several stunning campaigns and photoshoots this year, don’t expect to see her strutting down a runway anytime soon. In a new cover interview with Allure , Bieber discussed her notable break from runway modeling and explained why she prefers to spend time off the catwalk.

“I had a really bad experience with a casting director who was very important,” she said of one important past show she continues to reflect on. “He said something to my agent that just shook my confidence when it came to the runway. I don’t want to feel bad about myself in this space because I feel really good about the other work that I do. So why would I even put myself in a position to feel small?”

While Bieber has been a street style icon since her 2014 modeling debut and can often be found flaunting gorgeous shots on social media, she hasn’t graced an actual runway since December 2018, when she walked in Versace’s Pre-Fall 2019 presentation. With her five foot and seven inch stature, Bieber is shorter than other world-famous supermodels, who tend to range anywhere between 5 feet and nine inches (Bella Hadid) to well over 6 feet (Karlie Kloss).

As we all know Bieber to be a stellar print model (gracing covers of everything from Vogue to Harper’s Bazaar), it appears that she is focusing on her strengths in the profession rather than trying to fit the mold of a traditional runway star. Bieber has spoke of feeling proud of her height on runways in the past, but revealed in the interview that she is prioritizing her other career plans and ventures outside of modeling as of late.

This June, Bieber will release her official beauty brand, Rhode, which she has said will include products designed to help maintain the skin’s moisture barrier. (Expect a lot of exciting glow-inducing items!) In order to create her new line, the model told the publication that she met with other successful beauty founders like Hyram Yarbro, Charlotte Palermino, and Kim Kardashian and also took online dermatology classes. “I’ve given it to a lot of different makeup artists to try on their clients and I’ve gotten really good feedback on it,” she said of her products. We’re excited to check them out soon!

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Hailey Bieber Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants To An Oscars Party—Her Legs Won't Quit!

Hailey Bieber, 25, always knows how to make an entrance, and when the supermodel arrived at Saint Laurent‘s pre-Oscars soiree last week, all eyes were drawn to her sultry, leggy and effortlessly cool ensemble. Bieber oozed French-girl-chic in a black-and-white get-up complete with a cropped leather jacket, tiny white cropped tank underneath, high-waisted black briefs, and our absolute favorite highlight— lacy, floral, sheer tights worn as trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Gorgeous Cutout Gown At Oscars After-Party Without Justin Bieber

Mrs. Bieber was ready for the Academy Awards! Hailey Baldwin made a surprise appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Viewing Party. Hailey Baldwin rode solo for the Academy Awards! Hailey, 25, arrived to the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party on Mar. 27, and looked astounding. Hailey looked beautiful, as she posed for photos on the red carpet without her husband Justin Bieber, who she still hasn’t attended an Oscars party with throughout their nearly four years of marriage.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Is A Total Stunner In This Crochet Halter Dress On Insta–Where Did These Curves Come From?!

The late ‘90s and early 2000s are back and we’re not mad about it. From truly tiny crop tops to ultra-low-rise mini skirts—celebs are turning to the aughts for fashion inspo more and more. While Bella Hadid was definitely ahead of the curve on this trend, other celebs are catching on—like Amelia Hamlin and Hailey Bieber. But an unexpected y2k convert is none other than Kendall Jenner. When we saw the super short crochet halter dress she wore on Insta, we were transported to a 2000s summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Karlie Kloss
Person
Kim Kardashian
Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber, queen of understated glam, won the Grammys red carpet

Hailey Bieber has some consistent sartorial codes: clean silhouettes, tonal hues, and the occasional unexpected detail. Combined, her aesthetic reads simplistic elegance that’s effortlessly understated yet endlessly chic. Her hair and make-up play a huge part in this, too – as illustrated at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Accessorising...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Radar Online.com

Justin Bieber Dragged To Court Over Hailey Instagram Post

Justin Bieber is being hit up for financial damages by a paparazzi furious the pop star posted his work without paying him a dime. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a photographer named Josiah Kamau is suing Bieber in federal court in the Central District of California. Article continues...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Natalia Bryant Looks Gorgeous In Deep Plunging Gown For Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding

Natalia Bryant looked absolutely stunning in a plunging turquoise gown for Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz’s wedding in Palm Beach. Natalia Bryant always makes a statement no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding in Palm Beach, Flordia on April 9. The 19-year-old daughter of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant slayed in a silky turquoise vintage Roberto Cavalli gown for the occasion.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Confession#Allure Magazine#Vogue#Harper S Bazaar
shefinds

We STILL Can’t Get Over The Plunging Chanel Dress Kristen Stewart Wore To The Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party—Did We Mention It's Completely See-Through?

Kristen Stewart has really wowed us with quite a versatile selection of outfits during her Spencer promo trail, and more recently during award season. From the figure-hugging Dolce and Gabbana dress at the Critics’ Choice Awards to the glittering white Chanel ensemble she wore to the Film Independent Spirit Awards, to everything else in-between, the 31-year-old Oscar-nominated actress has always kept us on the edge of our seats! And the outfit she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party that took place in Beverly Hills after the awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27th, was no exception!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Kelly Rowland Wows in a Sheer String Gown at the the Vanity Fair Afterparty

Kelly Rowland gave the sheer trend new momentum in an all-black see-through gown at Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty. With the help of Kollin Carter, whose styling portfolio also boasts Cardi B and Ciara as clients, the singer made a splendid appearance on the red carpet on Sunday, March 27 draped in a floor-sweeping mermaid gown, textured with piping running through the bodice and skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Goes Vintage in Daring Split-Front Architectural Dress & Sandals at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Emily Ratajkowski made a glamorous appearance at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif., last night. The model and best-selling “My Body” author opted for an orange and black embroidered silk architectural gown from the Giorgio Armani Privé archives. The shimmering strapless look featured an orange bodice with front and side cutout details while the long black skirt was covered with graphic sequins. The vintage, cropped top was selected from the house’s fall 2011 couture runway. For shoes, the 30-year-old Inamorata founder sported a pair of black sandals that her floor-length gown...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

How Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Wedding Style Compares to the 1999 Nuptials of His Parents

Nearly 23 years before he exchanged vows with wife Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham was a baby ring bearer in his parents David and Victoria's unforgettable 1999 wedding. The couple's oldest son, 23, tied the knot with Peltz, 27, Saturday at her family's Palm Beach, Florida oceanfront estate, establishing their own chic and simplistic marital style with some timeless bride and groom looks that contrasted his parents' big day.
PALM BEACH, FL
Hypebae

Hunter Schafer Shows Off Her Figure In A New Miu Miu Skirt Set

It goes without saying that Hunter Schafer is a fashion It girl in her own right, as the Euphoria actor started out modeling and has gone onto use her platform to champion LGBTQ+ designers. Lately, it seems Schafer has a taste for Italian fashion, as the blonde modeled a new Miu Miu mini skirt set on her Instagram stories.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Queen's Aide Says She Needed a 'Stiff Drink' After Cutting and Styling Monarch's Hair Amid Lockdown

Queen Elizabeth's most trusted aide took on a "stressful" role during COVID-19 lockdowns: that of the monarch's personal hairstylist. Angela Kelly has updated her bestselling book The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe to include reflections on the Queen's life during the coronavirus pandemic, including her taking on the role of cutting and setting the monarch's hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

The Crop Top And Low Rise Pants Hailey Bieber Wore Backstage At Justin Bieber's Concert Was Almost Too Hot To Handle!

As a style ‘it girl’ and proponent of the current Y2K revival, Hailey Bieber, 25, is no stranger to low-rise pants. The early aughts trend has been seen on everyone from fellow models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner to Jennifer Lopez and Dua Lipa, and it’s not going anywhere. Bieber wore an epic vintage pair from 194 Local last month to her husband, Justin’s concert in Los Angeles last month (and no, we’re still not over it).
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Goes Back to the ’90s in Baggy Low-Rise Jeans With Vans Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Hailey Bieber kept things casual during her latest outing. The model stepped out on Thursday in LA wearing a white cropped T-shirt paired with medium-wash jeans. Her low-rise jeans featured a ’90s-esque baggy style. She added simple jewelry to her look as well as black sunglasses and a black shoulder bag. Bieber tied in the black in her purse and shades with her shoes. She opted for a pair of black sneakers with while...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
143K+
Followers
2K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy