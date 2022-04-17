ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels' Mike Trout day to day after being hit by pitch

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Angels star center fielder Mike Trout is day to day after X-rays on his ailing left hand were negative Sunday, the team said. Trout, a three-time American League MVP,...

numberfire.com

Alec Bohm back at third base for Phillies Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies will start Alec Bohm at third base for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bohm will start at third base and bat sixth against the Rockies while Johan Camargo takes a seat. Our models project Bohm, who has a $3,200 salary on FanDuel, to score 12.3 fantasy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies on Sunday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Stott will move to the bench on Sunday with Jean Segura starting at second base. Segura will bat sixth versus right-hander Elieser Hernandez and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Segura for 11.0...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Freddie Freeman & Cody Bellinger Homer, Trea Turner’s 3-RBI Double Vs. Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to seven games with a series-opening victory against the Atlanta Braves, but the story of the night was Freddie Freeman. Entering the game Freeman was still looking for his first home run in a Dodgers uniform. As he stepped up to the plate against his former club, it didn’t take long for the Southern California native to change that.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Edwin Rios at DH Monday

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Edwin Rios is in the starting lineup for Monday night's series opener against right-hander Huascar Ynoa and the Atlanta Braves. Rios is entering the lineup on Monday as the Dodgers' designated hitter and number-eight batter. Justin Turner is taking care of third base and Max Muncy is on second, while Gavin Lux is shifting to left field in place of an idle Chris Taylor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Rockies bring 1-0 series advantage over Phillies into game 2

LINE: Phillies -125, Rockies +107; over/under is 11 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Colorado had a 74-87 record overall and a 48-33 record in home games last season. The Rockies averaged 8.3 hits per game last season and totaled 182 home runs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
9NEWS

Kuhl leads Rockies over Phillies 4-1, leaves with injury

DENVER — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with what appeared to be a cut near the middle finger of his pitching hand, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani Has Brought His Bat Back To Life

At this point last week, Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani was struggling, hitting just .143 with one extra base hit. He was off to a bad start, but he had a potential solution to try and wake up his bat. After striking out during a game against the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Phillies' Johan Camargo sitting Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Johan Camargo as a starter for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Camargo will ride the pine for Monday's game while Alec Bohm rejoins the starters at third base and bats sixth. Camargo is projected to make 106 more plate appearances this season, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Phillies leave Simon Muzziotti off Monday lineup

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Simon Muzziotti as a starter for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Muzziotti will take a seat Monday while the Phillies go with Matt Vierling, who will bat ninth, in centerfield. Our models project the rookie for 38 more plate appearances this season, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Panhandle Post

Rockies beat Phillies ace Nola 4-1 to open series

DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with a tight right hip flexor and right hamstring, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1. Kuhl allowed a pair of singles, struck out four and walked one, throwing 42 of 68 pitches for strikes. He went to the mound to warm up for the seventh but didn’t start the inning. Alex Colome allowed a two-out walk in a hitless ninth for his first Rockies save.
DENVER, CO

