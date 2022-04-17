Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego Reopens La Jolla Site

After two years of delays, L.A. TACO’s first-ever BirriaManía food event took place last Saturday afternoon and welcomed over one thousand attendees. Everyone came hungry for one thing only: juicy, spicy, and savory birria. Over 3,000 tacos de birria of both the chivo and beef varieties were served and they were all washed down by pints of ice-cold craft beer. After a long day of deliberations between the judges and attendees, two champions were crowned. The People’s Champion was none other than Teddy’s Red Tacos! With an overwhelmingly large amount of votes, Teddy’s flavor bomb quesatacos de birria de res (beef) was crowned the people’s choice for best birria. For the Judges’ choice champion, Tacos y Birria La Única were deemed champions for both their beef and goat birria.

RESTAURANTS ・ 22 DAYS AGO