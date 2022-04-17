ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego Reopens La Jolla Site

By Tianrui Huang
UCSD Guardian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a four-year-long, $105-million-input renovation and expansion, the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego (MCASD) reopened on April 9. The expanded museum features “Niki de Saint Phalle in the 1960s” as the inaugural exhibition. Originally founded as the Art Center in La Jolla, MCASD has gone through...

ucsdguardian.org

Comments / 0

