Kyrie Irving shouted expletives at a Celtics fan on his way to the locker room

Kyrie Irving didn’t just flip off Celtics fans at a raucous TD Garden Sunday. The petulant point guard shouted epithets at one of them, too.

When Irving was heading into the Nets locker room — presumably for halftime — a Celtics fan caught his attention in the hallway with a schoolyard insult. “Kyrie, you suck!,” the fan shouted.

Irving responded with expletives. “Suck my d—, b—,” he said.

What a horrible look for Irving, who laughably said before Game 1 he wants to move on from his time in Boston and is operating in a “new paradigm, baby.”

Apparently, that new paradigm includes flashing the bird and spewing homophobic and sexist putdowns.

TV cameras caught Irving raising his middle fingers towards the crowd after hitting a contested jumper late in the game, and a fan videotaped Irving flipping off Celtics fans before throwing an inbound pass.

But when the Nets really needed Irving to raise his fingers at the end, he didn’t. Jayson Tatum blew right by him for the game-winning layup. That means more 39 points and a childish meltdown.