Notre Dame gets a massive crystal ball for 2024 recruiting class

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The Irish still do not have a commitment for the 2024 recruiting class but that doesn’t mean they aren’t working hard to get that verbal. There has been a massive change to the Notre Dame recruiting philosophy since Marcus Freeman’s arrival, and not just when he took over for Brian Kelly.

It has been a very positive effect, with Freeman pushing the envelop, and going after players who previously seemed like pipe-dreams including Michigan “legacy” CJ Carr. The grandson of former Wolverine head coach Lloyd Carr is one of the best quarterbacks in the country and you’d expect that he’d be a heavy lean to play for his grandfather’s school.

Well, 247Sports lead recruiter Steve Wiltfong doesn’t think that will be the case, at least at this moment. Today, Wiltfong placed a crystal ball pick for Carr to end up committing to Notre Dame.

I got a chance to see Carr at the Rise and Fire camp last year and as a freshman he was placed into the advance group and did not look like he was out of place.

This is an very interesting development, especially with the potential of another Michigan quarterback, 2023 star Dante Moore, very highly considering the Irish. Both would be huge recruiting wins, along with beating the rival Wolverines for some of their best in-state talents.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

