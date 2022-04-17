ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Reporters Roundtable: Sunday, April 17th, 2022

By Mark Maxwell
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uToeC_0fC49HKw00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Jerry Nowicki from Capitol News Illinois and Amanda Vinicky from WTTW joined Capitol Connection’s Reporters Roundtable to recap the final week of action in the Illinois House and Senate as lawmakers take their messages to the campaign trail ahead of a decisive statewide election cycle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Springfield, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol News#Wttw#Capitol Connection#The Illinois House#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy