Georgia tornado strongest this year with 185 mph winds
PEMBROKE, Ga. (AP) — The National Weather Service estimates that a tornado that hit Bryan County, Georgia had winds of 185 mph making it the strongest twister in the United States so far this year.
The storm killed 66-year-old Belinda Thompson of Ellabell and injured 12 others.
A National Weather Service damage survey released Friday upgraded the tornado’s strength to EF-4 on the Enhanced Fujita scale from the original rating of EF-3.
A March 5 tornado that hit Winterset Iowa, with 170 mph winds, killing 6 people, was the strongest-rated tornado until now.
The Georgia storm had a path of nearly 13 miles and was nearly three-quarters of a mile wide at its widest point
