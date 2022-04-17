ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Fewer Americans attend church than ever before, polls find

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ryan Bittan
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t0IR7_0fC496iC00

( KTVX ) – Americans are going to church less and less, with church membership dropping below 50% for the first time in eight decades, according to polls from Gallup .

Only 47% of Americans said they belonged to a church, synagogue or mosque in 2020. That number was 70% in 1999.

In fact, church membership in the U.S. hovered around 70% since all the way back in the 1930s. Since the turn of the century, that figure is steadily declined.

The portion of Americans who say they do not identify with any religion whatsoever has grown from 8% in 1999 to just over 20% in the last three years, Gallup found.

Fight and shooting in parking lot of University Hospital in Mobile

Then there are the people in between: those who do identify with a religion, but do not attend church.

As you may have guessed, the newer the generation, the less they attend church or identify with a religion at all. Whereas nearly 60% of baby boomers attend church, that figure is only 36% for millennials.

Considering this generational gap, the decline in religious affiliation makes sense, as each year the younger generations make up an increasingly larger part of the U.S. adult population.

But the numbers are down, even still, for those in older generations, meaning that trend is across the board. However, Gallup found declines in church membership are proportionately smaller among political conservatives, as well as married adults and college graduates.

Membership is highest among those groups, people who live in the South and Black adults.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Man allegedly streamed stabbing on Facebook Live

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was arrested by police after allegedly streaming a stabbing on Facebook Live. The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a location on S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. on Monday night. Officers arrived at approximately 9:52 p.m. and immediately initiated an investigation into reports of a “deceased female,” according […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Fast Company

Where did Americans move in 2021? This population map will show you

The United State Census Bureau has released some interesting data about population shifts that occurred in 2021 due, in part, to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. First up, the Census Bureau’s data shows a staggering 73% of America’s 3,143 counties experienced what is known as “natural decrease” in 2021.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Gallup#Millennials#Baby Boomers#University Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
beckershospitalreview.com

7 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed the last 2 weeks

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but seven states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago. As of April 1, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 18. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSLA

Louisiana has 1 billionaire; see who they are

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
LOUISIANA STATE
WJON

Three Minnesota Towns Ranked Best Places to Live in U.S.

Living in Minnesota most of my life I always think that I have visited most everywhere in the state" . At least the "tourist" places, and I haven't always appreciated what we have in Minnesota, necessarily. Recently, there was a study done talking about the best places to live in...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy