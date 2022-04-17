ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Reporters Roundtable: Sunday, April 17th, 2022

By Mark Maxwell
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xXSJK_0fC47F4Y00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Jerry Nowicki from Capitol News Illinois and Amanda Vinicky from WTTW joined Capitol Connection’s Reporters Roundtable to recap the final week of action in the Illinois House and Senate as lawmakers take their messages to the campaign trail ahead of a decisive statewide election cycle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Springfield, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Man dies after hazardous materials incident in Washington, Ind.

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — One man has been pronounced dead after a “hazardous materials incident” left him and another with serious injuries earlier this month. Washington Indiana Police Detective Barry Hudson confirmed that on the morning of April 1 around 8:30, dispatch was contacted by an Eagle Railcar Services employee saying a man was […]
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hugh Edward Sandefur Training Center hosts open house

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to a press release from the Sandefur Center, what was once a factory that employed individuals with disabilities, now offers training and a person-centered program to help individuals live independent lives and to place them in careers. The Sandefur Center says that the open house and tours will begin at […]
HENDERSON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol News#Wttw#Capitol Connection#The Illinois House#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Crews respond to fire at Greenville Recycling Center

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Dispatch confirmed were on scene of a working fire at the Greenville Recycling Center off KY-181 South in Muhlenberg County. Officials say fire crews were dispatched to the blaze around 3:40 p.m. There is no word on how the fire started or if there are any injuries at this time.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Disappearance of missing Henderson veteran under investigation

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Family, friends and now police are looking for a 61-year-old Henderson woman who has been missing for nearly a month. The Henderson Police Department says it’s currently investigating the disappearance of Pamela Winchester. Pamela’s family says the last time they heard from her was over the phone on the morning of […]
HENDERSON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Comer leads team to investigate US Southern border

WASHINGTON (WEHT) – Kentucky 1st District Congressman James Comer led a delegation of House Republicans to San Diego, Calif. and Yuma, Ariz. to witness the humanitarian and national security crisis at America’s southern border. The fact-finding mission came one year after Comer’s original trip to the border. Over two million illegal border crossings were reported in […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

HAVE YOU SEEN THEM? Info crucial in Spencer County

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Several days have passed and the search continues for a man, maybe woman, caught on camera in an illegal act. The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to ID the person involved in the theft of a local business near Chrisney. The subject of the photos was […]
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
MSNBC

Marjorie Taylor Greene melts down over eligibility lawsuit

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has been trying her damnedest to block a lawsuit challenging her eligibility to run for re-election this year, but those hopes were crushed by a federal judge Monday. The suit was filed on behalf of Georgia voters by Texas-based advocacy group Free Speech for People...
GEORGIA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy