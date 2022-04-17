Takeaways From Miami’s Game One Blowout Win Against Hawks

Inside and outside the paint, the Miami Heat were dominant against the Atlanta Hawks.

MIAMI - The Heat rolled over the Hawks as they made their presence felt on both ends of the court on Easter Sunday. Here’s a recap of the action.

Miami’s Defense is Scary

Anchored by do-it-all center Bam Adebayo, the Miami Heat displayed their defensive dominance in a Game one victory over the Atlanta Hawks to kick off the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The Hawks entered the game ranked first in the league for offensive efficiency, averaging 114 points per game. Miami held them to just 91. This was largely due to the Heat’s versatility on defense. Players like Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, and PJ Tucker were able to shut down every single player on the Hawks roster in 1-on-1 situations. Atlanta was held to 38 percent shooting from the field and coughed up 18 turnovers in the 115-91 Miami triumph.

Miami's Scouting and Development is the Best in the NBA

The Heat have always had a knack for developing talent from within their roster. Lately, it feels like they have exclusive rights to a gold mine of untapped, under-the-radar talent. In 2019-2020, undrafted rookie Duncan Robinson burst onto the scene as a surefire sniper during the south Florida squad’s finals run. In that season, he eclipsed the mark for most threes made by a Heat player in a single year and by an undrafted player in NBA history.

Despite a bit of a bumpy season, he was back to his old ways on Sunday at FTX Arena in Miami as he lit up the scoreboard for 27 points making nine of ten shots from the field, eight of which came from behind the arc. Max Strus, another sharpshooter, seems to be the next player in line tapped to become a rising star for the Heat. Getting his first career playoff start in the contest, Strus displayed not only a keen shot from long range but also impressive defensive capability, coming up with a few key takeaways.

Jimmy Butler is Elite

A reminder to those of us who have forgotten (which seems like about half the basketball world these days); Jimmy Butler is that dude. The 6'6” forward took whatever he wanted on offense in the Heat’s Game one demolition derby over the Hawks. Missing center Clint Capela to a knee injury, Atlanta was left unequipped to deal with Butler’s relentless attacks on the rim. Whether finishing a slam dunk in dramatic fashion or dishing to an open teammate, Butler seemed to overpower the Hawks defenders at every turn. He finished with 21 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

Jimmy Butler's ability to drive to the bucket gave the Atlanta Hawks fits on Easter Sunday. Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Trae Young Contained, Gallinari’s Unique Game Gives Heat Problems

While Miami was able to lock up Hawks superstar guard Trae Young, it was Atlanta big man Danilo Gallinari who gave the Heat fits on defense. Gallinari, a product of Italy, used his size and shooting touch to take advantage of mismatches quite a bit in Game 1. Every time the Heat made a run in the first half, Gallinari came up with a big bucket in the post. The Italian center was productive on offense, racking up 17 points but his slower speed created a mismatch for the Heat when he was forced to defend quicker players.

The "Culture" in Miami is as Strong as Ever

It was never more evident than late in the third quarter, during a Heat breakaway after one of their many steals, when floor general Kyle Lowry gave up an open layup, turned around, and dropped a bounce pass to the trailing Max Strus who finished with an electric two-handed jam. The roof nearly came off the building as the crowd erupted. That’s what this team is about. Hustle. Defense. Unselfishness. Winning. Coach Erik Spoelstra and team front man Jimmy Butler continually instill a sense of direction within this young talented team. After Sunday’s stomping of eight-seed Atlanta, great things may be on the horizon for this Heat playoff adventure.