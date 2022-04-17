Zion Williamson's Status For Pelicans-Suns Game
Zion Williamson remains ruled out for Game 1 of the first-round series between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans.
The New Orleans Pelicans are in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns for Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday evening.
For the game, they will remain without All-Star forward Zion Williamson, who is still yet to play in a game so far this season.
Williamson has never made the NBA Playoffs in his three-year career, but did make the All-Star game last season in just his second season in the league.
He was the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after a historic college season playing for Duke.
The Suns are the top seed in the Western Conference, while the Pelicans are the eighth seed after making their way to the playoffs via the play-in tournament.
