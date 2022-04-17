ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Lost Game 1 To The Celtics

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

Steve Nash spoke to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets lost Game 1 to the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics played an absolute thriller in Game 1 of their first-round series in Massachusetts on Sunday.

The Nets had been behind for a large part of the game, but stormed back in the second half, and had a lead late in the fourth quarter.

However, the Celtics won the game 115-114 on a buzzer beater from All-Star Jayson Tatum.

After the loss, head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters.

Game 2 will be played on Wednesday once again in Boston, before they head back to Brooklyn for Games 3 and 4.

