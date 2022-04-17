ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Latest Colorado wildfire updates: 37E fire burning in Larimer County 100% contained, wildfire near Westcliffe 70% contained

By The Gazette
 2 days ago

The latest updates on fires today around Colorado:

Update 5:17 p.m.

The wildfire burning west of Colorado 69 near Westcliffe is about 10 acres to 50 acres in size and about 70% contained, Custer County Office of Emergency Management Director Adrian Washington said.

Winds in the area are blowing between 20 mph and 40 mph, he said. No evacuations have been ordered.

Update 4:28 p.m.

The 37E fire burning in Larimer County is 100% contained, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office announced on Twitter.

#37EFire Update - Containment is up to 100%. This evening, command will transfer back to @LyonsFireCO and further updates will come from them.— Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) April 17, 2022

Update 3:06 p.m.

Colorado 165 westbound is closed because of fire activity between Camp Jackson and Lazy Acres roads, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted. Traffic crews are directing traffic to an alternate route to bypass the closure.

Update 2:03 p.m.

The Colorado Department of Transportation on Twitter reported fire activity on northbound Colorado 69, between County Road 243 and Copper Gulch Road, near Westcliffe, at mile marker 62.

Several fire agencies responded to the wildland grass fire west of Colorado 69, the Custer County Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page. Travelers should stay out of the area of Colorado 69 and Verdemont Road as fire crews travel through, officials said.

The state Department of Transportation also reported fire activity on eastbound Colorado 165 between Lazy Acres and Camp Jackson roads at mile marker 24. The area is two miles west of the Rye area.

No further information was immediately available.

Update 12:30 p.m.

The Duck Pond fire, which ignited Saturday in the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero, is approximately 88 acres large and is 20% contained as of Sunday morning, Eagle County officials said on a Facebook Live video giving updates on the blaze.

Evacuations were lifted for some parts of northwest Gypsum Saturday night. Remaining evacuations will remain in place until Sunday night as winds are expected to remain strong, officials said.

Firefighters are securing the blaze's perimeter to ensure it does not burn nearby homes, officials said. Currently, no structures have been lost in the fire.

The fire shut down Interstate 70 in western Colorado between Glenwood Canyon and Wolcott. The interstate reopened shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, officials said.

Colorado State Patrol warned that the closure could be implemented again if the winds shifted.

Update 12:01 p.m.

All remaining voluntary evacuations for the 37E fire are lifted. Residents living in the area can return home and are under no restrictions, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office tweeted. The fire is 85% contained and its size is holding at about 114 acres, officials said.

#37EFire Update - Crews continue to make great progress on the fire. Size holding at ~114 acres, containment up to 85%. Evacuation orders dropped. Fire crews still working in the area so please use caution and watch out for firefighters and equipment. https://t.co/UmxtlQdDcv — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) April 17, 2022

Update Sunday 8:15 a.m.

The 37E fire burning in Larimer County did not grow overnight. No fire activity at the fire line and minimal fire activity in the interior was reported. Officials tweeted Sunday morning voluntary evacuations were still in place.

Update Saturday night:

Both the Bent's Old Fort and Fort Lyon River fires were expected to be 100% contained by Saturday night, according to a Facebook post from the La Junta Fire Department.

Neither of the fires grew Saturday. The Bent's Old Fort fire remains 1,648 acres and the Fort Lyon River fire was 2,926 acres as of Saturday evening.

Firefighters will remain in the area to patrol the blaze's perimeter, La Junta fire officials said.

Update Saturday 7:35 p.m.

The Mills Ranch Road fire that has been burning north of Woodland Park since Thursday is 90% contained, officials with the Teller County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday. Crews kept it to 7 acres, the Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District announced on Facebook Saturday night.

