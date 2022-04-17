ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs spoil Kris Bryant's reunion, beat Rockies 6-4 to split the series

By Danielle Allentuck
 2 days ago

DENVER — Sunday was not a fun day for the Colorado Rockies.

They went down early, and made a late comeback attempt, but still fell to the Cubs 6-4 to split the four-game series.

Rockies' Chad Kuhl wants to throw strikes, for himself and wildfire prevention

It was Kris Bryant, facing his old team for the first time as a Rockie, that started the late rally and gave the Rockies their first spark after five innings of nothing. He doubled in the sixth, and was brought in a few batters later by Elias Díaz to score the Rockies first run of the day. Bryant also had a sacrifice fly in the seventh. He's started off his career in purple amicably: he's 12-for-35 and had a hit in each of his first seven games until quad tightness on Saturday ended his streak. He's still missing that home run though, which would have come in very handy in the seventh when he stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded.

Bryant spent the first six years of his career in Chicago, until the Cubs cleaned house at the trade deadline last year and shipped their former rookie of the year and MVP off to San Francisco. He then signed with the Rockies on a seven-year, $182 million contract last month.

Bryant's already played the Cubs since his tearful goodbye, facing them as a Giant last year at Wrigley Field. Despite the history, Bryant said this series was just like any other for him.

C.J. Cron launches two home runs as the Rockies' beat the Cubs 9-6

"I don't know too many people over there, so it's not as weird as it might seem," he said.

Still, they are the team he grew up with. They are the team he helped turn into World Series champions. And Cubs fans still love him. They took over Coors Field this weekend, wearing their Bryant jerseys and cheering loudly for their former star.

"I will always appreciate it," Bryant said of Cubs fans showing up for him in Denver. "Just because you don't play for the Cubs anymore, it's not like you really turn the page. i do my best when I'm in the game to not pu too much thought into it. It's just a part of me, and it's a part of me and a part of the reason I'm in the position I am in today."

At the end of Sunday, Cubs fans were still the ones who had the most to celebrate, even with Bryant in a different uniform.

Alan Trejo and C.J. Cron lead Rockies to a win, make up for Márquez's rough start

The Cubs came out firing off Rockies' starter Austin Gomber on Sunday, tacking him for five runs on eight hits. His sliders were off, and he walked three. They also nicked Ashton Goudeau for one more. The Cubs offense was also active early, scoring four of their runs in the first three innings.

"The command was a little bit off," Gomber said. "I felt I got better as the game went on. ... They were aggressive and they made me play."

Comments / 0

