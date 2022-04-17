ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, ME

Inside ‘world’s loneliest home’ on sale for £260,000 which is totally isolated on its own deserted island

By Fiona Connor
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22sLda_0fC45O5V00

A ONE-bedroom home is up for grabs for £260,000 - and it comes with its own deserted island.

The isolated dwelling, built in 2009, sits on Wohoa Bay in Washington County, Maine, USA, with outstanding views of the Atlantic Ocean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24fyUM_0fC45O5V00
The world's loneliest home is on sale for £260,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PqsCq_0fC45O5V00
The dwelling is located on a deserted island
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kdpqq_0fC45O5V00
The home has no bathrooms and no neighbours

With no bathrooms - and no neighbours - the unique property offers views of nature buyers can't find anywhere else.

The cottage is perched just a few feet from the water's edge on either side.

Though quaint in size, the beautifully-crafted wooden home is perfect for someone looking to lead a minimalist lifestyle.

The listing states: "There is no better place to spend the weekend in the world.

"The ledges surrounding the island are loaded with seals for constant entertainment.

"Good anchorage and good landing points at any tide.

"Mooring included adjacent the island and just a short boat ride from Jonesport public marina or Addison facility."

The property holds a resemblance to the amazing property found on the smallest inhabited island in the world on Just Room Enough Island, Canada.

Sat in the middle of Canada's Saint Lawrence river is the picturesque home at just 3,300 square feet.

The aptly named island has just enough room for its single property, and was purchased in the 1950's by the Sizeland family as a holiday home.

Despite its small surface area, the island also has a tree, shrubs and even a small beach to soak up the sun.

When the tide is high, the river water often laps against the house walls - it's a high price to pay for privacy, but pretty all the same.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z1O14_0fC45O5V00
The property sits on Wohoa Bay in Washington County, Maine, USA Credit: Dean Tyler Photography
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wM886_0fC45O5V00
The home comes with breath-taking ocean views Credit: Dean Tyler Photography
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mhlmp_0fC45O5V00
The unique property offers views of nature buyers can't find anywhere else Credit: Dean Tyler Photography

Comments / 0

