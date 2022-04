Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch is now an owner of an NHL team. Marshawn Lynch and rapper Macklemore just became part-owners of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken. Lynch who played seven seasons with the Seahawks and won a Super Bowl with them, and Grammy award winner Macklemore both expressed interest in the Kraken last summer, according to CNBC. The deal went through this month.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO