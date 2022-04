The Boston Celtics won on a dramatic buzzer-beating layup in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals Sunday, and they can largely thank Marcus Smart for that. Smart made an incredibly heads-up play on the Celtics’ final possession, setting up Jayson Tatum for the game-winning layup. With Boston down one in the final seconds of the game, the ball found itself in Smart’s hands. First, the guard faked out two Nets with a pump fake, then stepped through them to get wide open with roughly two seconds left.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO