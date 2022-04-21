Man Dies Days After Being Shot In The Head In Minneapolis

Originally published April 17. Updated with news of the victim’s death.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a 45-year-old man has died days after being shot in the head on a Minneapolis street.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of 14th Avenue South, just off East Lake Street in the Phillips community, just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, and they arrived to find the victim laying in the street. Police say he died on Wednesday from his injuries.

Investigators say “at least one shot was fired from a passenger vehicle” before the shooter fled. No one is in custody. This is the city’s 21st homicide case of 2022.

On Friday, the victim was identified as 45-year-old Vincent Lewis.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers , or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).