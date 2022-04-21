ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Man Dies Days After Being Shot In The Head In Minneapolis

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

Originally published April 17. Updated with news of the victim’s death.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a 45-year-old man has died days after being shot in the head on a Minneapolis street.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of 14th Avenue South, just off East Lake Street in the Phillips community, just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, and they arrived to find the victim laying in the street. Police say he died on Wednesday from his injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZNJd0_0fC3ze3N00

(credit: CBS)

Investigators say “at least one shot was fired from a passenger vehicle” before the shooter fled. No one is in custody. This is the city’s 21st homicide case of 2022.

On Friday, the victim was identified as 45-year-old Vincent Lewis.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers , or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 13

art logue
4d ago

Things are so bad in Minneapolis that even when something outrageous like this happens, all people can do is joke. I hope Minneapolis's proud of their politicians.

Reply(2)
4
Kevin King
5d ago

It's getting so that you can't open up your phone & not hear about a killing in Minneapolis.

Reply(1)
7
Related
CBS Minnesota

Boy Fatally Shot Inside Downtown Mpls. Apt. Identified As Amare Mayberry-Campbell

Video is from the April 16 report MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 10-year-old boy who was fatally shot inside a downtown Minneapolis apartment last week. According to Minneapolis police, officers from the 1st Precinct responded to the 300 block of Hennepin Avenue at around 11:35 p.m. Friday on the report of a shooting inside a downtown apartment. Officers soon located the boy who was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police say officers immediately provided medical care, including CPR, before the victim was taken to the hospital. He later died at the hospital. On Monday, the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 20, Critically Injured In North Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 20-year-old man is fighting for his life after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in north Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded shortly before 5 p.m. to multiple reports of a shooting on the 5100 block of Bryant Avenue North. Officers found the victim in the street with what appeared to be a life-threatening gunshot wound. Paramedics brought the wounded man to a hospital for treatment. (credit: CBS) According to police, a preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was standing outside a car and talking with the people inside when the shots rang out. The car sped off, fleeing the scene. Police are working to gather more evidence. So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers (800-222-8477).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

9-year-old girl shot in the head in southwest Minnesota

A 9-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital after being shot in the head Monday in southwestern Minnesota. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says the incident was reported at 1:31 p.m. from a rural residence near the town of Lynd, with first responders arriving at the scene to find a 9-year-old girl "suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her head."
LYND, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

UPDATE: Minnesota Woman Charged For Violent Rampage In Target

The woman identified as 23 year old Gaylynn Atlene Bailey of West St. Paul was charged in Dakota County with felony first degree criminal damage to property which came out to around $7,000. If convicted she could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. West St. Paul Police Chief Brian Sturgeon told the Pioneer Press "they believe an issue with previous purchase a few days before set Bailey off. "
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

5 Family Members Found Dead Inside Duluth Home: ‘An Unimaginable Tragedy’

Originally published April 20 DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say that five family members and a dog were found dead Wednesday afternoon inside a Duluth home. The Duluth Police Department says that the bodies were found in a home on the 700 block of East 12th Street in the city’s East Hillside neighborhood. (credit: CBS) According to investigators, police were searching for someone in regards to a welfare check in nearby Hermantown early Wednesday morning and the investigation led officers to the Duluth home. Duluth police responded to the home around 12:30 p.m., believing that the person they were looking for had access to...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Wcco
B105

Minnesota Man Found Limping Along I-35 Near Duluth After Being Shot In Both Legs

A 39 year-old man was found limping along Interstate 35 in Midway Township. He was taken to a Duluth hospital after being shot in both legs. According to DNT, the 39 year-old is from Wrenshall. Authorities also said the investigation revealed that the shooting occurred at the intersection of Ormsby Road and Thompson Hill Road, where six .45-caliber shell casings and one unspent .45-caliber bullet were located.
KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Motorist Swerves Into Path Of Semi In Minneapolis, Dies At Hospital

Originally published on April 15. Updated with victim’s name. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal crash involving a semi Thursday evening. According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on Lyndale and 39th avenues north. Police say a preliminary investigation indicates a motorist in a passenger vehicle swerved into the path of a semi that was traveling north on Lyndale, impacting the trailer wheels. The driver of the passenger vehicle, identified Monday as 59-year-old Casey Roland Jones of Minneapolis, was seriously injured and later died at the hospital. The driver of the semi is cooperating with the investigation and was not injured.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Victim in fatal Burnsville crash identified as Lakeville North sophomore Sydney Kohner

The teen killed in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville Saturday morning has been identified as Lakeville North High School student Sydney Kohner. "With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family," Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde said in a letter to families.
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Men Airlifted After Shooting Each Other Near Hinckley, Sheriff Says

HINCKLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in Pine County said two men were airlifted to hospitals Sunday afternoon after they shot each other. Around 1:30 p.m., a caller reported hearing multiple gunshots at a residence on Cedar Creek Road near Hinckley to the sheriff’s office. Then, a resident called and reported they were shot. Responding deputies found two men with gunshot wounds. A witness said they shot each other. Both men have undergone surgery and are expected to survive, the sheriff’s office said. What led to the shootings is under investigation.
HINCKLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fmr. Hennepin Co. Sheriff Rich Stanek Out Of The Hospital After Being Injured In Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rich Stanek, the former sheriff of Hennepin County and current Minnesota gubernatorial candidate, is recovering after a crash Tuesday night in Buffalo. The Minnesota State Patrol says Stanek, 60, was pulling out of a church parking lot onto Highway 25 in a pickup truck at about 8:32 p.m. when he collided with a sedan that was traveling northbound on the highway. Rich Stanek (credit: CBS) Both Stanek and the other driver, a 40-year-old woman from Clearwater, suffered non-life threatening injuries. The state patrol says alcohol wasn’t a factor in the crash, and both drivers were wearing their seat belts. A spokesperson...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mother Accuses Maplewood Police Of Racism After 4 Juveniles Detained Following Gunshot Report

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) — A Twin Cities mother is accusing Maplewood police of racism after they handcuffed her 16-year-old son, two 12-year-olds and a 10-year-old Monday night. A video posted to social media shows the moment that handcuffs were removed from the children. One of them, a young girl, is shown crying. The incident happened after a resident called police to report hearing three gunshots fired immediately after he saw four juveniles near his home. Officers found four kids near the scene and detained them. Police say it was about 40 minutes until they determined they weren’t the same four seen by the...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
KEYC

UPDATE: Girl shot in western Minnesota dies from injuries, authorities say

LYND, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - Minnesota authorities say a girl who was hospitalized after she was shot in the head has died from her injuries. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head at a rural home near Lynd, Minn. on Monday. She succumbed to her injuries late Tuesday.
LYND, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy