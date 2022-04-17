ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

EMS responds to third water incident in days at Maunalua Bay

By Sunshine Kuhia Smith
KITV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAHU HAWAII (KITV4)-- A 34-year-old man is in serious condition after suffering from a case of the bends while diving in Maunalua Bay. Decompression sickness, or 'the bends,' is a condition...

www.kitv.com

Surfer who died at Maunalua Bay identified as local Hawaii Kai resident | UPDATE

MAUNALUA BAY, Hawaii (KITV4) - A surfer was pronounced dead Tuesday morning after being pulled from the water by Honolulu Ocean Safety from the Maunalua Bay. At 9:50 am, Honolulu Ocean Safety received a 911 call for a missing woman at the surf break known as Seconds, off of Portlock. The woman was reported missing by friends. Lifeguards responded by jet ski and truck.
