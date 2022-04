Three former University of Maine hockey players have found new Division I homes. Senior winger Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup has transferred to Clarkson University of ECAC Hockey, junior goalie Matthew Thiessen is moving on to national power the University of Minnesota-Duluth of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference and junior defenseman Adrien Bisson is going to play for Mercyhurst (Pennsylvania) in Atlantic Hockey.

ORONO, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO