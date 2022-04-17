Local Christians celebrate Easter

Millions of Christians worldwide today are observing one of the most somber moments of their faith. Good Friday commemorates the suffering, crucifixion and death of Jesus of Nazareth more than 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem. At first glance, Good Friday seems like the ultimate misnomer. If Jesus suffered and died...
The apostles were 12 of the disciples of Jesus who went on to spread his message and found the early Christian church. After the crucifixion of Jesus in the 1st century, they split up and began to proselytize both the message of Jesus and the concept that he was the son of God. In so doing they expanded the following of this offshoot of Judaism and set out the early tenets of what Christianity would become.
Easter is the time Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. One church in particular may have had a divine visit, or at least a sign from above. When Father Stepanos Doudoukjian walked in to the St. Peter Armenian Church in Watervliet prior to Easter services on Sunday morning, he saw what he believes to be an apparition of the almighty himself.
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Every year, Christians from around the world gather for worship on Easter Sunday. Also known as Pascha or Resurrection Sunday, Easter is the final day of a weeklong commemoration of the story of Jesus' final days in the city of Jerusalem leading up to his crucifixion and resurrection.
After Jesus was crucified, did he “Descend into Hell,” as millions of Christians recite during weekly church services in The Apostles’ Creed?. Nearly 2,000 years of Christian tradition and a scriptural reference in 1 Peter 3:19-20 make the case:. “After being made alive, he went and made...
The plate, which is on display in the archaeology museum in Linares in Andalusia, is one of the earliest representations of ChristFORVM MMX/Facebook. Our perception of what certain biblical or historical characters look like is based simply on what has been written and passed down. However, just like religion, history can be very controversial as when hard evidence is missing, it all must come down to cultural beliefs. Almost 3 billion people worship Jesus Christ around the world, so as this is such an impactful character in the lives of many, we should know what he looks like.
The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
War is a horrifying violation of Jesus Christ’s teachings, and His followers should bury any inclination to hurt others, President Russell M. Nelson declared Sunday, the final day of the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The prophet-leader asked millions of listeners...
He knew they would kill him, but still, he turned his face into the burgeoning storm. As Jesus approached Jerusalem he sent two of his disciples ahead into a small village. He said that they would find a donkey and her colt tied up (this must have been a one streetlight town). His instructions were simple: “Untie them and bring them to me. If anyone questions you tell them that the Lord needs the colt.”
A university student in Nigeria died Friday while participating in a reenactment of Jesus's crucifixion. Sule Ambrose, 25, was a first-year student at the Claratian Institute of Philosophy and was taking classes to become a priest when the horrific incident happened, according to the BBC. Ambrose was taking part in...
Two new missions have been created in Europe, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Thursday in a news release. The Spain Madrid North and the England Bristol Missions will both open in early July. Spain Madrid North Mission. The Spain Madrid North Mission is being created from...
Pope Francis attended but did not preside at an Easter vigil service in St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday night, presumably because of recurring leg pain that has forced him to curtail some activities. Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re replaced the pope as the main celebrant at the service, which involved...
Four years after closing for a major renovation, open house and rededication dates are scheduled for the Hamilton New Zealand Temple. The announcement was made by the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Monday in a news release. When is the Hamilton New Zealand Temple...
Easter and Passover are undoubtedly two of the most significant holidays in the Christian and Jewish faiths. But many people don't know that there is a connection between these two holidays. In this article, we will explore the relations between Easter and Passover and discuss how they are associated and how they are different.
BOSTON (AP) — For many U.S. Christians, this weekend marks the first time since 2019 that they will gather in person on Easter Sunday, a welcome chance to celebrate one of the year’s holiest days side by side with fellow congregants. The pandemic erupted in the country in March 2020, just ahead of Easter, forcing […]
