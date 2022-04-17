CONTINUUM: The Play of Robin & Marion

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines MUSEUMS. South Korea’s oldest art museum, the Kansong Art Museum, has reopened for the first time since 2014, before closing again in June for a restoration that is expected to last three years. The beleaguered institution, however, made a major promise not to put any of its cultural artifacts up for auction, after offering up pieces at two separate auctions in 2020 and 2021. NBC’s Buffalo affiliate, WGRZ, got a hard-hat tour of Albright-Knox Art Gallery, which is due to reopen next spring as the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, after a $65...

MUSEUMS ・ 18 HOURS AGO