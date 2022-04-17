ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The One Skincare Ingredient You Should Avoid At All Costs For Premature Aging

By Lisa Cupido
shefinds
shefinds
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3szZnv_0fC3qpL500

Is your skincare routine ready to handle actual skincare concerns? If you are worried about premature aging and would rather not have to deal with fine lines and wrinkles, one of the best things you can do is stop using products that are drying you out even more and contributing to aging. Instead, kick bad ingredients to the curb and let a few of the good ones in. The right ingredients can increase hydration and give you smoother and more youthful-looking skin . Not sure where to start? This is the one skincare ingredient you should avoid at all costs for premature aging.

What’s the worst skincare ingredient for aging?

“Steer clear of products containing harsh sulfates like sodium lauryl sulfate,” says Nava MD™ Lead Dermatologist Dr. Lilliana Ramírez García MD. “These detergents (which act as the foaming agent in many facial cleansers) can ‘overstrip’ your skin, making it exceptionally dry. This lack of moisture can speed up the visible aging process, making fine lines and wrinkles appear more prominent. So when you are looking for skincare formulas, go for something more gentle. I’m a big proponent of Nava MD’s Daily Cleanser because it uses more mild cleansing agents like sodium cocoyl isethionate and sodium methyl cocoyl taurate, which clean skin without stripping it of essential oils.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26e9BA_0fC3qpL500

What is the best ingredient for premature aging?


If you want to look as young as possible for as long as possible, Ramírez García recommends using a retinoid. “These chemical compounds — which are derived from Vitamin A – can help prevent and diminish the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, brown spots, and other signs of aging,” Ramírez García says. “They work by speeding up your skin’s process of shedding dead skin cells and replacing them with new ones. They also prevent the breakdown of collagen, the structural protein that helps skin look firm, smooth, and lifted.”


According to Ramírez García,the best part is, people can begin using retinoids as early as their teens to avoid premature aging. “Now, you may be wondering: What type of retinoid should I be using?” Ramírez García says. “One option is retinol, a retinoid that’s common in many over-the-counter skincare formulas. While many people are happy with the results they see with retinol, some prefer using a stronger, FDA-approved retinoid called tretinoin. Tretinoin is 20 times more potent than retinol, so its effects can be faster and more dramatic. But, unlike retinol, it requires a prescription, so you won’t find it in over-the-counter creams and serums. It’s also important to note that tretinoin can be used to treat acne. This makes it ideal for women with combination skin, who want to ward off wrinkles and blemishes in one fell swoop. Nava MD offers personalized prescription treatments that combine tretinoin with other active ingredients that have been expertly selected for your unique skin.”


Other Great Ingredients To Add To Your Routine


Ramírez García is also a big proponent of formulas containing antioxidants like Vitamin C. “Vitamin C has natural brightening properties, so it can help you diminish the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation,” Ramírez García says. “Additionally it helps boost the production of structural proteins like collagen. This can help give skin a smoother, firmer appearance overall. Last but not least, Vitamin C helps repel harmful free radicals, unbalanced molecules in the environment that accelerate the visible aging process. In other words, it helps your skin ‘stand up’ to pollution and other external stressors that cause fine lines, wrinkles, and brown spots. As a result, you can maintain skin that looks smooth, healthy, and luminous.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
