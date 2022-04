WORCESTER -- Everyone in the WooSox lineup got in on the fun Saturday afternoon as they bashed their way to a 13-1 victory over Lehigh Valley. Triston Casas reached base four times with three solidly-hit singles and a walk, also driving in a run. Rob Refsnyder had a huge afternoon, going 2-for-4 with what should have been a pair of home runs, but the second shot landed just over the line on the Worcester Wall and was erroneously ruled a double. He also made a diving catch in center field to rob Yairo Muñoz of a hit. Roberto Ramos slammed his second home run in as many days and drove in three runs before he was ejected arguing on behalf of Refsnyder from the dugout on the missed home run call. Franchy Cordero went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Deivy Grullon made his WooSox debut and went 2-for-3 with a two-run double after coming in as a pinch hitter for the ejected Ramos.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO