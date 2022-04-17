11 Cuban Migrants Make Landfall In Keys

KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – Nearly a dozen Cuban migrants made landfall in the Keys on Sunday.

According to U.S. Border Patrol, 11 people arrived on a wooden fishing vessel near Smathers Beach.

CBS4 was told they were medically screened and taken into custody.

The group will likely be repatriated at a later date.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,257 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021