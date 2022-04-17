ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

11 Cuban Migrants Make Landfall In Keys

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kuEPn_0fC3pWjB00

KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – Nearly a dozen Cuban migrants made landfall in the Keys on Sunday.

According to U.S. Border Patrol, 11 people arrived on a wooden fishing vessel near Smathers Beach.

CBS4 was told they were medically screened and taken into custody.

The group will likely be repatriated at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QdFTS_0fC3pWjB00

The fishing boat the migrants arrived on. (Source: Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar / Twitter)

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,257 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016
1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017
259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018
313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019
49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020
838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Comments / 1

Related
Click10.com

Coast Guard reports recent increase of Cuban migrants at sea

MIAMI – Since Oct. 1, the Coast Guard has interdicted 1,053 Cuban migrants. That is more than the last two fiscal years combined. This is according to data the Coast Guard released on Tuesday. Lt. E’Bria Karega released a statement stying the Coast Guard and other federal partners increased...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Key West, FL
Government
City
Key West, FL
Local
Florida Government
US News and World Report

Guatemala Detains Dozens of Migrants, Mostly Cubans, in Boats Heading to U.S.

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemala's migration institute said on Tuesday it found two boats transporting 50 Cuban migrants and two Honduran migrants trying to reach the United States illegally by sea. The boats were discovered on Monday night by the National Defense Navy in the area of ​​Rio Dulce, a...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Biden's border crisis grows with 1,700 Ukrainian refugees waiting at Mexico border and hundreds of migrants being bussed into Texas with 'welcome bags' - seven weeks before end of Title 42 and 'mass migration event'

Migrants fleeing Ukraine are setting up camp on the Mexican side of the U.S. southern border as asylum seekers desperately wait out the seven weeks left until Title 42 is lifted – but footage shows other migrants being released into the U.S. with 'welcome bags'. Hundreds of these Ukrainian...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landfall#Cubans#U S Border Patrol#Cbsmiami#Cbs4#Coast Guard
Daily Mail

Terror at our border: Agents caught 23 people on US terror watchlist crossing southern border in 2021, including suspects from Saudi Arabia and Yemen

US Customs and Border Patrol intercepted 23 people on a federal terror watchlist crossing the southern border during 2021, including men from Saudi Arabia and Yemen. Data obtained by Fox News via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request showed that four of the apprehensions took place in the Rio Grande Valley Sector and four others were reported by Del Rio Sector.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

California man accused of smuggling 1,700 reptiles into U.S.

A Southern California man is accused of smuggling more than 1,700 reptiles — including baby crocodiles and Mexican beaded lizards — into the U.S. since 2016, authorities said Thursday. Jose Manuel Perez, also known as "Julio Rodriguez," was taken into custody on Feb. 25 at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico.Border patrol agents found about 60 lizards and snakes tied up in small bags, "which were concealed in the man's jacket, pants pockets, and groin area," authorities said last month.After initially denying to customs officials that he had anything to declare, Perez later told them that "the animals were...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WKRG

Russian migrants agree to leave camp on the border in Tijuana

TIJUANA (Border Report) — A week after Russian migrants started gathering on the Mexican side of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, hoping to gain access into the U.S., the city of Tijuana worried they were getting in the way of thousands of people who walk across the border daily.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Arizona Mirror

Migrants wait at the border while U.S. battles over lifting COVID-19 ban on processing asylum applications

NOGALES, Sonora, Mexico – Rosario, 24, married as a teen, had two children and raised them while her husband worked. It took him eight years to earn enough money to furnish their home in the southern Mexican state of Michoacán. But it was a nice home. They fulfilled their dream. Then warring cartels forced them […] The post Migrants wait at the border while U.S. battles over lifting COVID-19 ban on processing asylum applications appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
NOGALES, AZ
Daily Mail

Migrants answer Joe's call: First caravan sets off from Mexico bound for the US after Biden revealed he would end Title 42 on May 23 amid fears the army will be needed to control the flood

Hundreds of migrants who have been stranded in Tapachula, Mexico for weeks said they are planning to set off to the U.S. in a caravan on Friday after Joe Biden announced he would end the Trump-era policy that allowed instant expulsion of asylum-seekers at the U.S. southern border on May 23.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Migrants march from south Mexico as US lifts COVID ban

Some 500 migrants from Central America, Venezuela and elsewhere pushed past police and National Guard lines in southern Mexico Friday in one of the first such marches this year. The migrants described the march as a traditional annual protest related to Holy Week, and those at the front carried a white cross, as others have done in previous years.However, this year the protest came two weeks early and some participants said they would go far beyond the usual short march and try to reach the U.S. border. And in a clash with National Guard officers and immigration agents, the...
IMMIGRATION
thecentersquare.com

Second bus of illegal immigrants arrives at U.S. Capitol from Texas

(The Center Square) – A second bus carrying immigrants who illegally crossed the border in Texas arrived near the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. early Thursday. The first group of illegal immigrants bused from Texas to the nation's capital arrived Wednesday, one week after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he was expanding the state’s border security initiative, Operation Lone Star.
TEXAS STATE
freightwaves.com

Truck drivers from Mexico end blockade of Texas bridges

Two Texas border bridges have resumed operations Wednesday after commercial traffic was temporarily stopped by truck drivers protesting added inspections of trucks entering from Mexico. Mexico-based drivers ceased their blockades on the Mexican side of both the Ysleta-Zaragoza Bridge in El Paso and the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge, which connects the...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
56K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy