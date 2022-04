After a regular season that looked like it might end in the ultimate disappointment, Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks have managed to rally themselves and make it into the playoffs in the Eastern Conference as the 8th seed. Young seems to be hitting form at just the right time and he was excellent in the play-in against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he's even earned the title of Shaquille O'Neal's second favorite player.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO