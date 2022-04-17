37E Fire: Sheriff’s Office Declares Full Containment

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The 37E Fire in Larimer County is now fully contained as of 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, two days after it started. The fire burned around 114 acres north of Lyons.

Several neighborhoods were forced to evacuate, but all evacuations (mandatory and voluntary) have now been lifted.

The sheriff’s office says they’re not aware of any structures lost in the fire.

“I was so relieved,” said Dawn Henley, who returned to her home on Vision Way Saturday evening. “I started to cry just as soon as I started driving up towards my house on the road.”

Fire crews are still working in the area, so the sheriff’s office ask residents and visitors to be careful and watch out for firefighters and equipment.

It’s not clear what caused this fire.