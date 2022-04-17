ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It’s Heartbreaking:’ Residents Recall Chaotic Scene During Overnight Pittsburgh Mass Shooting

By Bryant Reed
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Evidence of the chaotic overnight shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side is very present as several bullet holes can be seen in a truck, a glass door, and destruction is clear throughout the East Allegheny neighborhood.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert. “Here we are, on Easter, how can you even have a holiday?”

    • It was a scary time for neighbors and a chaotic scene for police just after midnight on Sunday.

    An Airbnb house party filled with nearly 200 people, mostly minors, turned deadly from more than 90 rounds of gunfire from multiple shooters.

    “Sadly, we had two victims from gunshot wounds die,” Schubert said.

    One of those victims, was as young as 14-years-old, while 8 others were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

    Plenty more people were left with broken bones, scrapes, and bruises as they jumped from second-floor windows to escape.

    Mitch Wilston lives in the area, took his wife’s care to be cleaned from the bloodstains left on it.

    He said he’s surprised the party wasn’t shut down earlier.

    “Definitely never seen a party like that but even at 11:30 when we stopped by it was very obvious there was going to be a problem,” said Wilston.

    Pittsburgh Police and Mayor Ed Gainey are now using this shooting to light the torch for safer gun legislation and to push for a community effort to keep weapons out of the hands of the youth.

    “Something that shouldn’t have happened,” Schubert told KDKA. “This goes back to having too many illegal guns on the street. Too many people who have access to these illegal weapons.”

    The shooters are still on the run as Pittsburgh Police ask witnesses to step forward.

    “We owe it to everybody in the city of Pittsburgh to get the people who are responsible for this,” said Schubert.

    Pittsburgh Police, with support from other agencies such as the FBI and ATF, have said they will have a link for any witnesses to come forward with information both publicly and anonymously.

    That link can be found right here .

