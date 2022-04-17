ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat’s Tyler Herro, Erik Spoelstra named finalists for NBA awards

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 2 days ago
Sixth man Tyler Herro (left) and coach Erik Spoelstra are finalists for NBA awards. Carline Jean / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Tyler Herro and Erik Spoelstra made the cut from the Mami Heat on Sunday when the NBA announced the three finalists for each of the league’s annual individual awards.

Bam Adebayo did not, which could add yet another chip on his shoulder during these NBA playoffs.

Herro, the overwhelming favorite, is a finalist for the NBA’s Sixth Man Award, along with Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love.

Spoelstra is a finalist for Coach of the Year, along with the Memphis Grizzlies’ Taylor Jenkins and the Suns’ Monty Williams. Spoelstra and Williams guided their teams to No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences.

Adebayo missed out on a chance for his first Defensive Player of the Year award, with the media balloting instead coming up with a final three of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Suns forward Mikal Bridges.

The league announces the award winners throughout the course of the playoffs, with the balloting having been completed the day after the April 10 close of the regular season.

Herro this season set franchise records for single-season and career bench scoring.

“That’s the closest you’re going to get to a lock,” TNT analyst Charles Barkley said, with the network announcing the finalists.

The Heat have not had a winner of the award in their previous 33 seasons.

Adebayo had pushed hard for the defensive award.

“I feel like at this point, I’m the only really making those type of eye-popping plays,” he said during the season. “That’s my pride. I feel like if I’m going to go out there and give it my all, I want my accolade for it, in my opinion.”

The only Heat player named NBA Defensive Player of the Year remains Alonzo Mourning, in 1999 and 2000.

Despite being voted by peers as one of the Top 15 coaches of all-time, Spoelstra has never won the official NBA award (he shared in 2017 in the one voted on by fellow coaches), with Pat Riley in 1997 the Heat’s lone Coach of the Year.

To some, Herro also deserved consideration for the Most Improved Player award. The lone franchise winners remain Rony Seikaly in 1990 and Isaac Austin in 1997. The nominees for that award are Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray.

The finalists for Most Valuable Player are Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić.

The finalists for Rookie of the Year are Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham and Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley. The Heat’s lone rookies are center Omer Yurtseven and guard Javonte Smart, who is on a two-way contract.

