Antioch, IL

2 days after Englewood church fire, Antioch community celebrates Easter with hopes of rebuilding

By Tatyana Turner, Chicago Tribune
 1 day ago
Parishioners worship during Easter services on April 17, 2022, at Calahan Funeral Home in Englewood, a temporary home for Antioch Missionary Baptist Church two days after their historic building burned in a fire. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The congregation gathered for Easter Sunday at a neighborhood funeral home. Some have been members of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church for more than 30 years. Others were inspired to join for the first time. All came to hear the message of resurrection.

“We are Antioch strong this morning,” lead Pastor Gerald M. Dew said to more than 200 congregants at Calahan Funeral Home in Englewood, after a fire on Good Friday tore through their church.

It was accidentally set ablaze by workers using a propane torch, Chicago Fire Department officials said. No injuries were reported, but the roof caved in and the building, at 6248 S. Stewart Ave., was significantly damaged.

Dew began his sermon by acknowledging the devastation felt on Good Friday, which commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

“It was a dark Friday, it was a devastating Friday, hearts were broken on that Friday, tears were flowing on that Friday, and hopes were damaged on that Friday,” Dew said. “These are the emotions that we are so familiar with because we just experienced an awful Friday.

“We like Jesus are faced with stones,” Dew said. “But Easter and resurrection transcends the resurrection of Jesus and points to the obvious opportunity and possibility of our resurrection.”

Anthony Nichols, 63, has been going to Antioch Missionary Baptist Church every Sunday for the past three years.

“The pastor is a great pastor, a great teacher, a great leader, and what happened on Good Friday is not going to destroy the faith of God’s children,” Nichols said. “On Good Friday the church burned down, but we still rise.”

Antioch has a special place in Nichols’ heart because it is where he met his wife, Lorea Lewis 56 , who has been a member of Antioch for more than 25 years.

“When I first came to Antioch, I was part of another church, but then I met my wife and started going (to Antioch) every Sunday,” he said.

The couple met in February 2019 and within six months of dating, Nichols proposed to Lewis in the church.

Nichols said he finds comfort that he can still feel the spiritual guidance of the church community although the church family cannot meet at the physical location.

“My hope is that we can rebuild,” Nichols said. “God knows when you’re trying to do the right thing, and Antioch teaches us to keep striving to be the best.”

Erston Harris , 58, said he joined the church as a member in 2012 but has been involved with the Antioch community for more than 30 years through family celebrations and mentorship programs.

“This is a tight-knit family,” Harris said. “We have to do the work of the Lord no matter what we do through the ups and the downs.”

Yvonne Reese, 68, said she had often passed by Antioch when going for a stroll to the store but had not attended a service there until Sunday.

“When I heard there was a fire, I ran down there but was told that we couldn’t go near it,” Reese said. " I came here today to support and will make sure to visit.”

Shirley Calahan, one of the owners of the funeral home where the Easter service was held, is not a member of Antioch but is one of the church’s biggest supporters.

“They are our neighbors in the community as well as our partners so we found it to be the right thing to do especially on this Resurrection Sunday,” she said.

Calahan said she hopes the funeral home and Antioch can continue their relationship to the next level.

“We’re not sure what that next level looks like but whatever they need us to be or do, we’ll be there to support,” Calahan said. “The sun will shine again in the light of the Antioch Church family, and they shall rise again.”

