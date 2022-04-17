ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner Identifies Man, Woman in Willowbrook Area Murder/Suicide

By City News Service
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles County coroner's office today released the names of a man and woman from what authorities believe was a murder-suicide in the unincorporated Willowbrook area.

The shooting occurred at about 4:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East 119th Street, near Central Avenue and the Los Angeles city limits, according to Deputy Brenda Serna of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Information Bureau. Arriving deputies found Rayona Harris, 40, lying unresponsive in a driveway and Ralph Martin, 42, lying unresponsive in the street nearby, Serna said. Both appeared to have gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

``Investigators learned the female victim, who lived across the street from where she was discovered, had returned home, where the male, believed to be her ex-boyfriend, was waiting for her,'' Serna said.  ``The male suspect chased the victim a short distance before shooting her. The suspect then turned the gun on himself.'' A semiautomatic handgun was recovered at the scene, she said.   Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 4

Miguel J Burnstein
1d ago

It’s sounds to me her X boy friend was stocking her and followed her home and went into a jealous rage 😡 he had this scenario of some other dude hammering each other until the we hours of the morning and it was eating him up inside, very 😢

Reply(1)
2
