Paw Paw, MI

Shots fired behind Paw Paw bar, injuring four

 2 days ago
Four people were injured when gunfire broke out behind Sporty's Pub in Paw Paw Saturday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:44 p.m. on April 16 behind Sporty's Pub in Paw Paw. There they found four individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

All four were taken to the hospital. Two remain in the hospital, with one person in critical condition.

Investigators believe two of the individuals injured were directly involved in the exchange of gunfire and are working to learn more.

Names have not yet been released. Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police at 269-657-5501 or Paw Paw Police at 269-657-5501.

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

