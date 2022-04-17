ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

GBN Podcast: WVU drops first Big 12 series before Backyard Brawl

By Sam Coniglio
WTRF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRANVILLE, W. Va. — After a pair of strong weekends to open the league slate, WVU suffered its first loss in a three-game clash to the fifth-ranked team in the nation, Oklahoma State, two games to one. The...

www.wtrf.com

The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts The Winner Of The Big 12

Despite Texas struggling to get off the ground so far in the Steve Sarkisian era, ESPN’s Football Power Index still sees the Longhorns as the team to beat in the Big 12. The network recently revealed its predictions for each of the conferences; and with Lincoln Riley in Tinseltown, the Big 12 crown is UT’s for the taking.
COLLEGE SPORTS
connect-bridgeport.com

Huggins, WVU Announce Another Addition to Squad

West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced the signing of Jimmy Bell Jr. to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. Bell, a 6-foot-10, 290-pound forward, from Saginaw, Michigan, currently attends Moberly Area Community College in Moberly, Missouri. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
SAGINAW, MI
WTRF

Brown on offense under Harrell: “I like the progress we’re making”

Graham Harrell settling in with WVU offense ahead of Gold-Blue Spring Game. The expected influence of new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell on the West Virginia offense has been well-documented throughout this spring. The hope is that Harrell’s arrival will spark the WVU offense, which will not only have a new...
MORGANTOWN, WV
City
Granville, WV
County
Monongalia County, WV
Sports
WVNews

WVU men's and women's basketball teams add recruits

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's Hall of Fame men's basketball coach Bob Huggins has kept his word of rebuilding his team's inside game by getting a signed letter-of-intent by 6-foot, 10-inch, 290-pound Jimmy Bell Jr. while the Mountaineers' new women's coach Dawn Plitzuweit has landed her first recruit in Kylee Blacksten.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Oklahoma Daily

OU softball: Sooners regroup following 1st loss of season at Texas; Hope Trautwein returns to North Texas, could start vs former team

After Oklahoma suffered its first loss of the season on April 16, head coach Patty Gasso has started to notice a trend within her squad. Gasso noted in a press conference on Tuesday that her team has struggled in the final game of multiple series’, citing lackluster performance against Alabama-Birmingham, Baylor and Texas.
NORMAN, OK
#Cowboys#Big 12#Backyard Brawl#American Football#College Football#Gbn Podcast#Wvu#Oklahoma State#The Lone Star State#Mountaineer Sports News#Gold And Blue Nation
WVNews

WVU adds another big piece to men's hoops recruiting class

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia added yet another big man to its men’s basketball incoming class of 2022 when Jimmy Bell capped off a weekend visit to the Mountaineer campus with a commitment to Bob Huggins and his staff. Originally playing with the Saint Louis Billikens after completing...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU can’t overcome No. 5 OSU’s three-homer first; drops series finale

Cowboys blast through the first inning, deflating the Mountaineers to take the series. Easter was not WVU’s day from the get-go. No. 5 Oklahoma State took the series against the Mountaineers on Sunday with a 13-3 victory in eight innings. The Cowboys hung five runs on West Virginia in the opening frame, including three home runs to build an insurmountable advantage for the hosts and their second-worst loss at Monongalia County Ballpark.
STILLWATER, OK
WVNews

Despite the losses, WVU baseball took a step forward last weekend

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In this “what-have-you-done-for-me lately world” in which we exist, it is very difficult to grasp the big picture, and nothing puts that more in focus than the weekend West Virginia’s baseball team just endured. Those who refuse to look beyond yesterday...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Brown’s latest evaluation of the WVU QB competition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Neal Brown called last Thursday a big day for his trio of quarterbacks. It was another opportunity for them to show their progress in WVU’s latest scrimmage. They will have one more chance to do so in a closed scrimmage Thursday, and their final test will come Saturday at the Gold-Blue Game.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Important information for WVU Gold-Blue spring game

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU is hosting its annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game on Saturday, April 23, at 1 p.m., at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. With numerous events taking place at Mylan Park and High Point racing this weekend, fans are encouraged to use Interstate 68 (not exit 155 on I-79) to prevent traffic congestion.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF

Backyard Brawl at PNC Park pushed back one day

Scheduled meeting between WVU and Pitt at home of the Pittsburgh Pirates moved to Wednesday. After a pair of strong weekends to open the league slate, WVU suffered its first loss in a three-game clash to the fifth-ranked team in the nation, Oklahoma State, two games to one. The series was competitive, as WVU held the Cowboys to two runs in the first two games. Now, WVU turns its attention to PNC Park, where they will face Pitt in the second edition of this year’s Backyard Brawl series before returning to the Lone Star State for another tough series against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. GBN’s Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio come to you right from Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark to discuss what they saw over the weekend, then they look forward to what is in store for WVU in its next four games. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF

Huggins announces signing of Jimmy Bell Jr.

West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced the signing of Jimmy Bell Jr. to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. Bell, a 6-foot-10, 290-pound forward, from Saginaw, Michigan, currently attends Moberly Area Community College in Moberly, Missouri. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
MOBERLY, MO

