Illinois State

ILGOP ‘not the party of Trump,’ top Senate Republican says

By Mark Maxwell
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie (R-Hawthorn Woods) joined Capitol Connection to recap the 2022 Spring legislative session, and discussed his party’s push to win more seats in the Illinois Senate.

