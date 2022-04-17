ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Should your child file taxes this year?

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 1 day ago

(NEXSTAR) — Tax Day is just days away and while there has been plenty of talk on how your dependent children may help with your tax refund, they may need your help to get their own money back.

A child can be claimed as a dependent if they were under the age of 19 for the entirety of the tax year (or 24 if they’re a full-time student), lived with you for more than half of 2021, and you provide more than half of their financial support.

Those dependent children who had a job in 2021 may still have to file their own taxes, even though you can claim them. If they earned $12,550 in income, your child will need to file a tax return, according to Mark Steber , chief tax information officer for Jackson Hewitt Tax Services.

Wine may get more expensive — here’s why

“If they’ve had a job – big job, small job, new job, doesn’t matter – if it had tax withholdings, they can’t get that money back unless they file a tax return,” Steber told Nexstar. “And so if your kid worked for the summer and made 1,000 bucks or 5,000 bucks or whatever the number is, odds are they had tax withholding and that tax withholding, federal and state, they can’t get that money back unless they file a tax return.”

The same goes for any of your dependents who are in college, said Lisa Greene-Lewis, a CPA and tax expert with TurboTax.

“Every year, [the IRS] reports over a billion dollars in unclaimed refunds and a lot of it belongs to college students who don’t think they should file,” she explained.

Millions of student loan borrowers getting ‘forgiveness’ in latest pause

If your child is receiving income from sources other than a job, like interest, dividends, and other unearned income, the rules on filing change. Once the total of this income your child received in 2021 surpasses $2,200, it may be subject to a specific tax, according to the IRS .

If the only income your child had in 2021 is interest and dividend income, and the total is less than $11,000, you may be able to include that income on your return rather than filing a separate return.

Ultimately, if you’re uncertain whether your child should file their own return, both Steber and Greene-Lewis suggest speaking with a tax expert.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

